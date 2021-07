A brand-new song by country music superstar Toby Keith titled "Happy Birthday America" likely carries expectations of either unabashed pandering or unapologetic patriotism, depending on your political biases. Yet just as "Okie From Muskogee" didn't necessarily mirror Merle Haggard's core values for decades to come, pro-war lyrics from nearly 20 years ago about the Statue of Liberty shaking her fist (from "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)") don't mean that Keith's songs about truth, justice and the American way will always fit in a partisan box.