Planet-Size X-Men #1 took a lot of people by surprise. So did SWORD #6. Well, Bleeding Cool has got the word that this week's X-Factor #10 will have just as much of an impact as the terraforming of Mars, the imposition of a new monarchy on Earth, a new currency for the galaxy and the return of Wanda Maximoff to Magneto's life. The solicitations state "THE LAST DANCE! At the Hellfire Gala, SECRETS WILL BE REVEALED! VENGEANCE WILL BE HAD. And someone's number is up. You'll never guess whose." We also note that this issue is ahead of The Trial Of Magneto, with foreshadowing he will be up for the crime of murdering a human, breaking the Krakoan law Murder No Man. Could whoever dies be who Magneto murders? Could it by the Scarlet Witch, his presumed daughter for so many years? Now that she is no longer considered a mutant?