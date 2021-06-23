Monomoy Students Propose Solar Canopy At High School

HARWICH — Monomoy Regional High School students are reaching out to town officials once again with a project designed to improve the environment. Selectmen last Monday heard a presentation from eighth grader Sophia Cohrs on behalf of her class that calls for the creation of solar canopies in parking lots at the regional high school. The canopies would provide shade for vehicles, create solar energy and reduce electricity costs for the school while reducing greenhouse gases and helping to improve the environment.