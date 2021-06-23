Cancel
Lenovo’s new lineup of Accessories includes a Wireless Charger for Laptops

By Rich Woods
xda-developers
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Lenovo announced its new Lenovo Go brand of accessories. There were only two devices at the time, but today, the firm is ready to unveil a broad range of products. Unfortunately, none of them are coming until later on this year. Probably the coolest thing on the list...

www.xda-developers.com
Technologyreviewgeek.com

Lenovo Unveils Powerful ThinkPad X1 Extreme and New AMD L-Series Laptops

Along with its new Chromebook and computer monitors, Lenovo just unveiled a trio of Windows 10 laptops. The new ThinkPad X1 Extreme is the highlight of the bunch, with an 11th gen Intel processor and configurations for RTX 3080 graphics. Lenovo’s new ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga systems are also impressive, running the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs with integrated graphics.
ElectronicsPhandroid

It’s time to get a new charger with these Prime Day deals

Let’s face it, you can never really have too many chargers, and that’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Prime Day deals for them. From ultra-portable wall chargers to your traditional portable chargers and even some odd-ball chargers, there’s something here for everyone. Here are our favorite charger deals for Prime Day.
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

All the best Prime Day deals on the best Dell laptop accessories

Laptops are fantastic devices, as they allow us to conveniently take the power of a desktop setup with us on the go thanks to their low weight and compact size. Laptops are awesome all on their own, but with some quality accessories, you can make your experience using them even better. One of the best laptop and laptop accessory manufacturers in the industry is Dell, and this Prime Day, they've got a sweet handful of goodies on sale for great prices.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Lenovo’s New Webcams Won’t Work With Every Monitor

The pandemic may be easing in many places, and the best webcams may mostly be back in stock, but that’s not stopping Lenovo from releasing two new 1080p webcams to cash in on the work from home trend. Of course, with mainstays like the Logitech C920 easily available again, these cameras are going to need plenty of special features to compete. However, the Lenovo LC50 Monitor Webcam and MC50 Monitor Webcam are both so special that they’re unlikely to have very broad appeal.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

ROCCAT’s Syn Pro Air – the Award-Winning PC Accessory Brand’s New Wireless 3D Audio PC Gaming Headset – Available Now

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2021-- ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced its all-new Syn Pro Air premium wireless PC gaming headset is now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com. The new addition to the award-winning PC accessory brand’s headset range offers a bold new lightweight design, delivering premium comfort for PC gamers, along with integrating Turtle Beach’s highly-acclaimed audio expertise and technologies. The result is a sleek headset that showcases ROCCAT’s signature style, with the brand’s Stellar Wireless technology delivering a solid connection and superior 24-hour battery life, and AIMO intelligent RGB lighting shining through its Bionic Shell. The Syn Pro Air also features Turtle Beach’s exclusive, patented innovations such as Superhuman Hearing ® for a competitive advantage, powerful Nanoclear™ 50mm drivers, the TruSpeak™ high-sensitivity microphone to ensure you’re always heard clearly, and ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly ear cushions for those who game with glasses. The Syn Pro Air also ushers in the arrival of NEON, the brand’s all-new device and ecosystem software suite providing PC gamers a variety of control and customization options. The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air is available for a MSRP of $149.99.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Let your Galaxy stand tall on this discounted Samsung 15W wireless charger

With the advent of wireless charging technology, we have become lucky enough to be free from the shackles of wires and cables. Charging wirelessly is really convenient, especially if you're a forgetful sort of person or stay really busy. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S21, the Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Stand is one of the best wireless chargers that you can buy for your phone.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Lenovo has five new Android tablets including a huge iPad Pro rival

In usual years, annual tech event MWC 2021 would be huge for mobile, tablet and smartwatch announcements. This year, though, a four-month delay, and most big tech companies pulling out, has made the event a much smaller affair - but apparently Lenovo didn't get the memo, because it's just announced a surprisingly big suite of new tablets.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Lenovo's new Smart Clock 2 can wirelessly charge your phone

If you use the included wireless charging dock, that is. Lenovo has unveiled a Smart Clock 2 that can wirelessly charge your phone. The bundled dock also gives you a gentle nightlight. Lenovo will ship the Google Assistant display in September for $89.99. How does Lenovo improve on the Smart...
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

New Lenovo Go accessories aim to help you work anywhere

Lenovo announced several new accessories from its Lenovo Go lineup. The new devices include wireless mice, a split keyboard, headphones, and a wireless charging kit that can attach to different devices. The first of the new devices will launch in July 2021, but some of them won't arrive until January...
Electronicsimore.com

AirBuddy 2.4 includes alerts for when your accessory's battery is running low

AirBuddy 2.4 is now available for download. The update will alert you when your batteries are running low and more. Popular accessory monitoring app AirBuddy has a big new update out that includes a new feature that will alert users when their batteries are running low. The app, which was originally designed to make it easier to connect to AirPods, can track the battery of Apple's AirPods lineup as well as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches. and other Apple accessories.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Lenovo announces new laptops, Chromebooks ahead of MWC 2021

Ahead of Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC), Lenovo detailed several new ThinkPad laptops and Chromebooks. With a focus on productivity, these devices could make work — whether remote or back in the office — a breeze. On the Windows side, Lenovo announced a new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 (pictured...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

This $35 wireless charger deal is a must-buy for Pixel 5 owners

The Google Pixel 5 is a wonderful phone with amazing cameras, but it continued an irksome trend from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4: it's very picky about wireless chargers. The Pixel 3 basically only fast-charged on the Pixel Stand. The Pixel 4 was slightly better but it was still hard to find a reliable wireless charger for. The Pixel 5 supports 15W wireless charging using the Extended Power Profile (EPP) standard within the Qi charging spec, but because Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus all use proprietary wireless charging profiles, EPP actually isn't that widely used.