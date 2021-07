As Philadelphia begins to launch its plastic bag ban Thursday, efforts in Harrisburg aimed at thwarting such measures seem to have faded. Philadelphia and four suburban towns sued in March over the General Assembly’s preemption of laws aimed at curbing the prevalence of single-use plastics and the resulting litter that makes its way into rivers and streams. That measure delayed implementation of any current plastic bag bans — such as those passed in Philadelphia, West Chester and Narberth — at least until July 1, 2021, or six months after Gov. Tom Wolf lifted the COVID-19 state of emergency. Wolf did so in May, making Dec. 8, 2021, the date at which the preemption now expires, at least under the former budget.