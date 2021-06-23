Cancel
A strong Black woman challenging him, Marco Rubio claims that identity politics are Marxism | Opinion

By Fabiola Santiago
Miami Herald
 12 days ago

Florida Senator Marco Rubio is terribly predictable. He may never become U.S. president, but he’s got the poker face necessary for the role of top Commie watchman for the Republican Party. And he has someone new in his political peephole. From the moment popular congresswoman Val Demings, Orlando’s first female...

www.miamiherald.com
