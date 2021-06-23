Hoda Afshar: Speak the Wind

Happy Fourth of July! The Fourth of July is also known as Independence Day. It celebrates our country’s separation from the British Empire in 1776 and the founding of the United States. I think it’s an appropriate time to think of how we can break away from limiting beliefs. Henry Ford said, ”Whether you think you can, or think you can’t – you’re right.” At one time it was believed impossible to run a four minute mile until Roger Bannister ran the four minute mile in the 1952 Olympics. The barrier was set for decades before he did what seemed impossible. Just 46 days after he broke the barrier it was broken yet again. The following year three more runners broke the four-minute barrier in the same race. All it took was for one man to break that belief in his mind to make it happen for others.