Hoda Afshar: Speak the Wind

juxtapoz.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhanaian Photographer James Barnor's "The Roadmaker" On the islands of the Strait of Hormuz, near the southern coast of Iran, there is a belief that the winds — generally believed to be harmful — can possess a person, causing them to experience illness or disease. As part of a ritual placating the winds’ harmful effects, the islands’ inhabitants practice a ceremony involving incense, music and movement, in which a hereditary cult leader speaks with the wind through the afflicted patient in order to negotiate its exit.

