Golden Ventures raises $100M fourth fund and $20M opportunities fund

By Darrell Etherington
TechCrunch
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI spoke to Golden Ventures Founder and Managing Partner Matt Golden, and General Partner Ameet Shah about its plans for this fund, and about the Canadian startup and investment landscape in general. “Over time, we’re certainly seeing more and more interest in institutional LPs, more and more interest in the...

techcrunch.com
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Redefining The Joint Venture: Accelerating Innovation And Growth

Growth and innovation are perennial imperatives for any business of any size in any industry, and financial services is no exception. To say that capital plays a vital role in making this possible is an understatement. As low interest rates and quantitative easing keep money flooding the market, the world...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Valkyrie Investments Raises $10M in Series A Funding

Crypto and digital asset management firm Valkyrie Investments has secured around $10 million in a Series A funding round. Reports indicate that, while no one specific investor led the round, backers came from across a variety of industries and sectors. Some within the crypto space; others from professional sport, finance, and media.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Singapore Wealth Management Fintech Endowus Acquires Investment from UBS AG, Samsung Ventures, Others

Venture capital investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and SoftBank Ventures Asia also made contributions to support Endowus‘ business operations in Southeast Asia. UBS will aim to serve as a key strategic partner as one of the largest, global wealth management platforms, meanwhile, Samsung and Singtel Innov8 aim to offer their mobile tech expertise as well as access to the Singtel Group, thus help to extend the reach and enhancing engagement in Singapore and across the wider Asian markets.
Glendale, CALos Angeles Business Journal

ServiceTitan Acquires Aspire, Raises $200 Million

Glendale-based ServiceTitan Inc., a developer of management software for home services contractors, has acquired St. Louis-based Aspire Software, a technology provider for commercial landscaping businesses. The acquisition will add a landscaping vertical to Service Titan’s services platform, which offers management software for businesses such as pest control, pool care and...
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

Skylark Drones raises $3 million led by InfoEdge Ventures, IAN Fund

Jul. 5—BENGALURU — Skylark Drones, a drone platform company, on Monday said it has raised $3 million in a pre-series A funding round to strengthen its product offerings and fuel international expansion. The funding round was co-led by InfoEdge Ventures and IAN Fund with participation from AdvantEdge Founders, Fowler Westrup,...
Small Businessaithority.com

Codat Raises $40Million And Expands Its API Infrastructure For SME Data

Company Triples Revenues as Financial Institutions and Technology Companies, Including 12 Unicorns, Leverage Its API to Better Serve Small Businesses. Codat, the technology company that enables small businesses to seamlessly share business and financial data with financial and other service providers, secures $40 million from investors, following 3x annual growth and doubling of headcount. It has also announced the expansion of its APIs to include payroll and commerce data, broadening the data sets that flow through Codat.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Farid Fezoua Joins TVM Capital Healthcare As Managing Partner

DUBAI, UAE, SINGAPORE, BOSTON and MUNICH, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVM Capital Healthcare, a global specialist healthcare private equity firm operating in emerging markets, announced today that Farid Fezoua joins the firm as a Managing Partner. Farid joins the firm from GE - where over an 18-year tenure, he held several senior positions as Managing Director, GE Capital Markets Middle East Africa, Central Asia & Turkey, President & CEO GE Healthcare Africa, and more recently served as President & CEO of GE's operations in Sub-Saharan Africa across all GE businesses including Healthcare. Farid comes to TVM Capital Healthcare following the successful exit of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) in March 2021 for $232 million, which represented a 4.6x return on capital invested - the largest MENA healthcare deal in recent years.
BusinessTechCrunch

Why former Alibaba scientist wants to back founders outside the Ivory Tower

Like many young, aspiring Chinese scientists working in the United States, Min returned to China when the country’s internet boom was underway in the early 2010s. He joined Alibaba’s fledgling cloud arm and was at the forefront of applying its tech to industrial scenarios, like using visual identification to mitigate highway traffic and computing power to improve factory efficiency.
Technologyaithority.com

Former Facebook Execs Join Early-Stage Startup Pigment To Help Further Scale The Ambitious Business Planning Platform

Former execs from Facebook are the latest senior hires to join business planning and forecasting platform Pigment. Having built Workplace from Facebook from scratch to 7 million paying users, Julien Lesaicherre and Rebeca Tristan bring their collective experience scaling fast-growing, innovative teams to the European early-stage startup. The pair join...
Businessfinextra.com

Invoice finance startup Arex completes €8.8m series A funding

AREX Markets, the data-driven fintech company that drives financing costs down for SMEs and enables them to get access to cash quicker, today announces its Series A funding round, securing €8.8 million to accelerate its rollout in the UK and Spain. Mosaic Ventures, which has strong fintech and SME financing...
EconomyTechCrunch

Startups, culture and riding the meme wave

Ready? Let’s talk money, startups and spicy IPO rumors. Hey! It’s going to be a long weekend here in the United States, which means that this newsletter is in between myself and being done with work. So, we’re going to hit on even more topics than usual as I am a glutton for both punishment and writing. But I repeat myself.
EconomyTechCrunch

Welcome to hot due diligence summer

A recent board fight at a digital health unicorn is a reminder to entrepreneurs that it’s important to set boundaries, even amid the dizzying volume and velocity of this summer’s deal frenzy. This week I published a scoop about how Bessemer Venture Partners replaced a board member at Hinge Health,...
Softwarefoodlogistics.com

RoadSync Raises $30 Million in Series B Funding

RoadSync has secured $30 million in Series B funding, led by Tiger Global. Current investors Base10 Partners, Hyde Park Venture Partners and new investor Gaingels also participated in the round. With the new funding, RoadSync aims to accelerate the development of its expanding product suite and recruit top talent in...
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Bling Raises Seed Funding With Participation by Coinbase Ventures, Blocktower

IRVINE, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bling, a platform that enables game developers to give bitcoin rewards, today announced it closed a seed round to grow its team and further develop its platform. The round included a strategic investment by Coinbase Ventures. The partnership enhances Bling's vision of making money fun by providing an entertaining and risk-free way for first-time crypto users to enter the market and, when ready, have a reliable partner for crypto custody and exchange. Pre-seed investors included Wavemaker Genesis, Gumi Cryptos Capital, and Blocktower Capital.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

SYN Ventures launches debut fund and reveals three investments

SYN Ventures formally launched its debut fund and revealed the firm led Sevco Security’s $15 Million Series A round as the first investment in the fund. SYN also led the Seed round in SynSaber and participated in the record-setting Series A round in Transmit Security. SYN is founded by Jay...
BusinessEntrepreneur

FRAAZO Raises $11Mn In Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. FRAAZO, on Friday, announced the close of a fresh $11 million Series A financing round of equity funding led by Sixth Sense Ventures. Sixth Sense is joined by NABARD backed NABVENTURES and existing investors Equanimity Ventures, Manish Choksi, vice chairman and member of the board of directors of Asian Paints Limited, and Apar Group also participated in this round.