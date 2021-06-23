Golden Ventures raises $100M fourth fund and $20M opportunities fund

DUBAI, UAE, SINGAPORE, BOSTON and MUNICH, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVM Capital Healthcare, a global specialist healthcare private equity firm operating in emerging markets, announced today that Farid Fezoua joins the firm as a Managing Partner. Farid joins the firm from GE - where over an 18-year tenure, he held several senior positions as Managing Director, GE Capital Markets Middle East Africa, Central Asia & Turkey, President & CEO GE Healthcare Africa, and more recently served as President & CEO of GE's operations in Sub-Saharan Africa across all GE businesses including Healthcare. Farid comes to TVM Capital Healthcare following the successful exit of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) in March 2021 for $232 million, which represented a 4.6x return on capital invested - the largest MENA healthcare deal in recent years.