Black Crowes' brothers, from east Cobb origins, re-embrace 'Shake Your Money Maker' on summer tour
Chris and Rich Robinson sound in perfect Southern harmony discussing the Black Crowes' upcoming tour, one of the first big ones of the summer. The brothers say their squabbling days are behind them as they embark on a 34-city jaunt highlighted nightly by their 1990 debut gem "Shake Your Money Maker" played start-to-finish. The tour kicks off in Nashville and wraps up just outside of Philadelphia.