State Associations Push FCC To Rework Annual Fee Waivers Process; Call Late Fees ‘Usurious.’
Three state broadcast associations are joining the radio chorus against proposed increases in annual regulatory fees on stations. The associations representing broadcasters in Colorado, Florida, and Puerto Rico – accounting for 750 stations – are also pushing the Federal Communications Commission to rework the process for deciding whether an outlet qualifies for a financial hardship waiver.