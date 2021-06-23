Cancel
Software

New Attribution System From AdsWizz Allows Advertisers To Look Across Devices.

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the dilemma facing digital audio: Since listeners use it to accompany everyday activities, like cooking or working out, they don’t always stop to carry out an action prompted by an ad, like visiting a brand’s website to sign-up or make a purchase, even though the audio ad may have created the initial awareness. The desired action often happens later on a different digital device. This delay and device fragmentation leaves advertisers unable to accurately connect conversions to their audio ads.

#Advertising Campaign#Attribution#Pandora#Adswizz Audioserve
Softwaresciencecodex.com

A more robust memory device for AI systems

A research team from Northwestern Engineering and the University of Messina in Italy have developed a new magnetic memory device that could lead to faster, more robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. Composed of antiferromagnetic materials, the memory technology is immune to external magnetic fields and could one day improve a variety of computing systems, including AI hardware, cryptocurrency mining, and space exploration programs.
EconomyBenzinga

New Takes on Advertising Could be Set to Go Wild

Photo by Pedro da Silva on Unsplash. Is normalcy coming back to much of consumer activities in the United States? Quite possibly yes, with some caveats — one being that things are looking even more intense than they were before. An example of this effect might be the rapidly growing...
Technologyaithority.com

Viavi Enables Critical Airborne System Testing From a Single Device

New Viavi Avx-10k Flight Line Test Solution on Display at Aea International 2021. Viavi Solutions Inc. introduced the VIAVI AVX-10K Flight Line Test Set, enabling comprehensive performance verification testing of critical airborne systems from a simple-to-use device. The AVX-10K helps avionics technicians maximize productivity and efficiency across fixed-base operators (FBOs), avionics and airframes manufacturing, or maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).
TechnologyVentureBeat

Ably nabs $70M for synchronized messaging across apps, devices, clouds

Ably, a platform designed to handle real-time communications, today announced that it raised $70 million in series B funding led by Insight Partners and Dawn Capital LLP. The proceeds, which bring the company’s total raised to $77 million, will be used to support Ably’s growth and R&D of synchronization products designed for apps, devices, and hybrid cloud environments, according to CEO Matthew O’Riordan.
TechnologyBenzinga

Apple Looks To Widen China Revenue Streams With Launch Of Search Advertising Service

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is looking to expand its revenue streams in China with the launch of its search advertising service this week, AppleInsider reported Wednesday. What Happened: Apple has launched the advertising platform called Apple Search Ads in mainland China, enabling developers and advertisers to have App Store ads presented to users in the region, as per the report.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google is pushing for your favorite apps to integrate better across devices

Google announces the global rollout of its Play Media Experience program. The program will allow developers to more easily enable cross-device experiences. Google commits to a 15% service fee for developers that join the program. Google has announced that its Play Media Experience program is launching globally, allowing developers to...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How Advertisements Read Your Brain: An Introduction to Recommender Systems

Online advertising is ubiquitous these days. You can’t go many places online without being offered to buy something — perhaps a shirt, or maybe a pair of headphones. What’s more, these ads have uncanny levels of accuracy. I’m often surprised at how many things I actually would buy from the ads that are shown to me. I’ve been equal parts creeped out and impressed by these ads and decided to figure out how they worked. It turns out that recommender systems, as these ads are called, are actually quite intuitive. In this article we’ll take a look at a simple yet effective recommender system and explain how it works.
Softwaremartechseries.com

HubSpot Announces Major Upgrade To Its Sales CRM, Marrying Enterprise Power With Consumer Ease-of-Use

HubSpot is bringing power and ease-of-use to enterprise sales software with a major upgrade of its sales CRM, Sales Hub Enterprise. Custom objects, sophisticated sales reporting, and advanced permissions have been added to give sales leaders new levels of control and flexibility in their CRM, while enhanced sales engagement and configure-price-quote (CPQ) capabilities make it easier than ever for teams to connect with prospects and close deals quickly.
Softwaretvtechnology.com

Ross Targets Remote Production With New Interstellar Platform

OTTAWA—In the early stages of the nearly 18-month pandemic, Ross began trialing a new browser-based remote production platform. Today the company formally launched its new platform as Interstellar. Ross touts Interstellar as “a complete remote production platform” that enables content creators to blend their traditional working methods and onsite personnel...
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
Softwarevmware.com

VMware IT Modern Application Platform Addresses Automation and Multitenancy

A major responsibility of VMware IT Operations is delivering cloud platforms, such as VMware Tanzu™ Application Service™, on demand. The challenge is maintaining the same standard for delivering multiple foundations over multiple instances whose infrastructure is spread across data centers. To ensure this, we came up with a standard infrastructure-as-a-code delivery, which means that we programmed all this in the pipeline with some adaptive inputs.  
Video Gamesmartechseries.com

The New Rules for Gamification in Advertising

The rise of gaming in our culture has skyrocketed in the last 30 years as technology has rapidly advanced from classic Nintendo and Sega consoles to mind-bending VR, eSports, and next-gen systems. Forecasted to become a $300 billion dollar industry by 2025, the power of gaming is immense and continuing to evolve. It also happens to be severely underused by brands looking to reach some of today’s most valuable consumers.
Cell Phonesreadwrite.com

Top 10 Enterprise Mobile App Trends to Consider in 2021

The mobile app development industry’s future is so advanced and brighter than it has been in recent years. For the digital age, development has always set the stage for tremendous growth. Businesses are well aware of this reality, and they continuously seek to improve and make the most of the most prevalent technology to secure their future growth.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Google Unveils New Firebase Features at Google/IO

At the recent Google I/O conference, Google introduced a new product, App Check, for its Mobile-Backend-as-a-Service platform Firebase. It provides an additional security layer for accessing other Firebase products. Many of the existing Firebase products saw improvements: The local Emulator Suite now includes the file store Cloud Storage, the monolithic Web SDK will be modularized, and Performance Monitoring processes data in real-time.
Cell Phonesthecharlotteweekly.com

Kinetic enhances online account management

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kinetic has introduced Go Kinetic, a refreshed online account management tool and mobile app. Previously known as MyWIN, Go Kinetic offers a fresh user experience and enhanced, easy-to-use navigation. The Go Kinetic mobile app is available for download in the Google Play Store or in the...
Softwarethefastmode.com

Amdocs Intros Open, Low-/No Code-Based Customer Experience Platform

Amdocs last week announced the launch of Experience360, its low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling a service provider’s marketers and other business users to create new customer experiences and journeys with little or no IT support. Low-/no-code technology is a visual software development approach that requires little to no coding skill...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Crafter Software Launches DevContentOps.io

New online magazine seeks to shed light on the growing importance of incorporating DevOps best practices into content management systems and processes. Crafter Software, the company behind the open-source Crafter CMS, has launched DevContentOps.io, an online publication that underscores the benefits of integrating content management systems, tools and workflows into the DevOps process.