New Attribution System From AdsWizz Allows Advertisers To Look Across Devices.

Online advertising is ubiquitous these days. You can’t go many places online without being offered to buy something — perhaps a shirt, or maybe a pair of headphones. What’s more, these ads have uncanny levels of accuracy. I’m often surprised at how many things I actually would buy from the ads that are shown to me. I’ve been equal parts creeped out and impressed by these ads and decided to figure out how they worked. It turns out that recommender systems, as these ads are called, are actually quite intuitive. In this article we’ll take a look at a simple yet effective recommender system and explain how it works.