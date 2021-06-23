New Attribution System From AdsWizz Allows Advertisers To Look Across Devices.
Here’s the dilemma facing digital audio: Since listeners use it to accompany everyday activities, like cooking or working out, they don’t always stop to carry out an action prompted by an ad, like visiting a brand’s website to sign-up or make a purchase, even though the audio ad may have created the initial awareness. The desired action often happens later on a different digital device. This delay and device fragmentation leaves advertisers unable to accurately connect conversions to their audio ads.www.insideradio.com