Lenovo is one of the more prolific brands we know today. It may not be so busy with smartphones but it has the Motorola group for that part. We know Lenovo more to offer Chromebooks and tablets that offer improved efficiency for everyone. Just last month, we saw the Lenovo YOGA Pad Pro 13 that was said to also work as an HDMI monitor. There were also several Chromebook models recently introduced like the Lenovo 14e, 100e, 300e, and 500e.