Ford Teams With TikTok For AR Maverick Challenge

For a while there, it seemed like Volkswagen would introduce a competitor in the new small lifestyle unibody truck segment. It makes perfect business sense, considering that there's a massive audience out there who'd like the practicality of a pickup, but without going the whole nine yards. If you're not going to be hauling cargo on a gravel surface daily, why live with the inherent flaws of a ladder-frame chassis and leaf springs. Hardcore truck owners disagree with that statement, but Ford's new Maverick is proof that there is demand. Ford recently opened the reservation books for the Maverick, and 36,000 units were reserved in the first week alone. Hyundai's Santa Cruz probably won't be as popular, but we wouldn't be surprised if it ended up being one of the South Korean manufacturer's best-selling models.