Ed Stolz Pays $1.7 Million To Music Companies As Plug Is Pulled On His Music FMs.

In a move that could ultimately allow Ed Stolz to regain control of a trio of FMs, a federal judge in California has ordered the $1,685,673 deposited by Stolz into a court to be released to a group of music companies, including Sony/ATV, Universal Music, Warner Music Group and ASCAP. The group won the money in a copyright infringement lawsuit three years ago. But after Stolz repeatedly took steps to pay the judgement, his stations – former CHRs “92.7 The Revolution” KREV San Francisco, “104.3 Now” KFRH Las Vegas, and “Hot Hits 97.7” KRCK-FM Palm Springs, CA – were put into the hands of receiver Larry Patrick, who has since lined up a buyer for the stations. Now Stolz is fighting to keep that pending $6 million deal to religious broadcaster VCY America from closing.