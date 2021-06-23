Coca-Cola to Double Ad Spend on Minority-Owned Media.

Following its 2020 announcement to increase spending with Black-owned supply enterprises by at least $500 million over the next five years, Coca-Cola North America announced plans on Tuesday to nearly double its advertising expenditure with minority-owned media companies over the next three years, according to reporting in Ad Age. Coke's goal is for black, Hispanic and Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI)-owned and led media companies and partners to comprise 8% of the company’s total annual media budget in North America by 2024.