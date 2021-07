PricewaterhouseCoopers' just-released report on media and telecommunications deals for the first six months of 2021 suggests that breaking up isn't so hard to do after all. The company sees an increase in deal activity in the second half of the year given the recent divergence of media and telecom companies, such as AT&T's spinoff of WarnerMedia and Verizon's shedding of HuffPost and Yahoo/AOL.