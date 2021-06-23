Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Hong Kong’s Pro-Democracy Newspaper Apple Daily to Cease Operations This Week  

Voice of America
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe parent company of Hong Kong pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper announced Wednesday that it will shut down the publication this week. Next Digital, owns Apple Daily and is one of the largest media company in Hong Kong, released a statement saying the final print and online editions of Apple Daily will be published no later than Saturday, June 26, citing “the current circumstances prevailing in Hong Kong.” Local news outlets say the Apple Daily’s final print edition will come out as soon as Thursday.

www.voanews.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Newspaper#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong Police#The Apple Daily#Next Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
EducationVoice of America

Rights Group: Australian Universities Avoid Criticizing China

Many Chinese students at Australian universities have created an environment of self-censorship, a rights group says. Human Rights Watch is an international non-governmental organization that works for human rights. It said teachers are avoiding criticism of the Chinese government. And Chinese students are staying quiet in fear of harassment. In...
Worldwsau.com

Canada’s Hong Kong diaspora helps new arrivals with jobs, housing, psychotherapy

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Hong Kongers in Canada are banding together to help the latest wave of immigrants fleeing Beijing’s tightening grip on their city. Networks across the country, some descended from groups set up after China’s crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989, are offering new arrivals everything from jobs and accommodation to legal and mental health services and even car rides to the grocery store.
ChinaVoice of America

Hong Kong Reels After One Year of National Security Law Imposed by China

BANGKOK - As China exuberantly celebrated the 100-year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, the mood and atmosphere for many in Hong Kong was different, as the territory marked the one-year anniversary of a controversial national security law critics say has significantly curtailed democratic freedoms. Ted Hui, a...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Vitasoy shares plunge after Chinese call online for boycott

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Vitasoy (0345.HK)had their biggest ever drop on Monday after a worker sent around a memo offering condolences to the family of a colleague who stabbed a Hong Kong policeman, triggering online calls in China for a boycott of the company. In a...
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook, Twitter, Google threaten to quit Hong Kong over proposed data laws

HONG KONG -- Facebook Inc., Twitter Inc., and Alphabet Inc.'s Google have privately warned the Hong Kong government that they could stop offering their services in the city if authorities proceed with planned changes to data-protection laws that could make them liable for the malicious sharing of individuals' information online.
TechnologyMinneapolis Star Tribune

EXPLAINER: Why China is investigating tech firms like Didi

HONG KONG — Chinese regulators have clamped down on the country's largest ride-hailing app, Didi Global Inc., days after its shares began trading in New York. Authorities told Didi to stop new registrations and ordered its app removed from China's app stores pending a cybersecurity review. The government said it was acting to prevent security risks and protect the public interest. Didi is the latest company to face intensified scrutiny in a crackdown on some of China's biggest technology giants.
TechnologyBirmingham Star

China cyber watchdog investigates ride-hailing app Didi

China's cyber watchdog said Friday it is investigating homegrown ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing over "cybersecurity" concerns, a day after it raised more than $4.4 billion in a bumper New York IPO. The announcement comes as China's tech giants - including Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan - have been swept up in...
TechnologyNBC Connecticut

After Crackdown on Didi, China Opens Cybersecurity Probes Into 3 More Tech Firms

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese regulators have opened a cybersecurity review into U.S.-listed Boss Zhipin and subsidiaries of Full Truck Alliance. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said the probe had been opened to "prevent national data security risks" as the crackdown on the country's technology sector continues. Yunmanman and Huochebang,...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Public SafetyABC13 Houston

American lawyer convicted of assaulting Hong Kong police officer to be sentenced

An American corporate lawyer convicted of assaulting a police officer in Hong Kong during a period of citywide unrest about 18 months ago is to be sentenced July 6. Samuel Phillip Bickett, 37, has been in custody since July 22, when a Hong Kong magistrate found him guilty of assaulting Senior Constable Yu Shu-sang in December 2019. Bickett was denied bail.
TechnologyPosted by
IBTimes

China Extends Probe Into US-listed Tech Firms After Didi Blow

China announced on Monday probes into two more US-listed Chinese companies, a day after banning ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing from app stores in the wake of its huge US initial public offering. The country's major internet firms wield massive influence among consumers, but have for almost a year had their...
MilitaryVoice of America

US Concerned About Report China is Expanding Missile Silos

WASHINGTON - American researchers using commercial satellite imagery say China appears to be significantly expanding the number of launch silos for its arsenal of intercontinental range ballistic missiles, raising fears that nuclear weapons will become a new issue of contention between Washington and Beijing. Using images provided by the satellite...
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Military Is Becoming One of the Most Powerful on Earth (Taiwan’s Navy Is Responding)

The Taiwanese Navy may be far smaller than that of the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) of mainland China, but the island nation has also been engaged in a modernization and expansion program to ensure its independence. This week it announced that the Ta Chiang (PGG-619), an upgraded variant of the Tuo Chiang-class corvettes, would be delivered later in July, a full month ahead of schedule.