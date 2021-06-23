Cancel
Mick Fleetwood wants Lindsey Buckingham reunion

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMick Fleetwood wants to get back on stage with Lindsey Buckingham before they "knock it all on the head". The 73-year-old music icon - who co-founded ‘Chain’ hitmakers Fleetwood Mac - has admitted despite firing Lindsey three years ago, he hopes they can "make music" again after reconciling earlier this year.

