Johnny Marr on chances of Modest Mouse return

By Celebretainment
homenewshere.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Marr has described Modest Mouse has "the best time of my life". The Smiths legend has responded to the chances of him reuniting with the band - with whom he recorded 2007's 'We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank' - having spent two years in the lineup between 2006 and 2008.

homenewshere.com
MusicPaste Magazine

Modest Mouse Wrestle with Technology on The Golden Casket

Isaac Brock has always been something of a doomsayer. The Modest Mouse leader has spent his career chronicling dissolution, ranging from environmental and cultural to personal, and his acerbic tone and the band’s catchy-abrasive musical arrangements have been a distinctive feature on the indie music landscape since the mid-’90s. This...
MusicStereogum

Watch Modest Mouse Play “We Are Between” Live For The First Time On Fallon

Modest Mouse were always a hit-or-miss live act, but judging by the performance that the band gave on The Tonight Show last night, it sure looks like they’ve got their shit together. That’s good news, whether or not it’s for people who love bad news. Modest Mouse have a lot of live shows coming up, and they seem intent on giving people their money’s worth.
Musicriffmagazine.com

Modest Mouse’s ‘The Golden Casket’ is more cheery than it sounds

It’s expected a band’s sound will change over time and Modest Mouse is no exception, releasing nine records since 1996. Its newest, The Golden Casket, offers a dramatic change in tone. Lead singer and songwriter Isaac Brock varies his lyrical topics from racist cowboys to Charles Bukowski or an indifferent God, but sticks to more pessimistic matter (“Float On” not withstanding). On the latest, he offers gratitude and hope for mankind. Needless to say, it’s out character, but everyone changes. The “golden casket” here may be the resting place of a rock and roll lifestyle well-lived.
Musictheridgefieldpress.com

M.I.A., Modest Mouse, the Shins, Interpol to Headline 2022 Just Like Heaven Fest

M.I.A., Modest Mouse, the Shins and Interpol will serve as headliners at the second annual Just Like Heaven festival, heading to the Los Angeles area on May 21st, 2022. Just as sister festival Cruel World focuses on the artists from the Eighties’ New Wave era, Just Like Heaven’s lineup brings together early 2000s (and still) indie powerhouses together on one stage at Pasadena’s Brookside at the Rose Bowl.
MusicNewsTimes

Modest Mouse Give Rousing Performance of 'We Are Between' on 'Fallon'

Modest Mouse appeared on The Tonight Show to perform recent single “We Are Between,” off the band’s upcoming seventh album The Golden Casket. In the clip, the band plays the track in a plant-filled space that has the vibe of a hip hotel lobby. Frontman Isaac Brock and his fellow musicians offer a gritty, energized take on the raucous song.
MusicNew Haven Register

Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock Talks New Album, Acid Trips, Cell Phone Tracking and Dad-Rock

Since its improbable 2004 mainstream breakthrough via the single “Float On” and the accompanying album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” Modest Mouse has released just two other full-lengths in the ensuing 17 years. During that time, the Isaac Brock-led outfit has further established itself as a compelling, no-two-shows-the-same live act and something of a standard-bearer for the legion of critically acclaimed rock bands who jumped from indies to major labels in the early 2000s without sacrificing creative control.
Rock MusicA.V. Club

Modest Mouse's new record The Golden Casket explores new, festival-worthy territory

Modest Mouse is an indie giant—the band knows that when you finally get to see them again, it’ll be in a massive venue, or maybe even a music festival. And thankfully, its first album in six years, The Golden Casket, is concerned primarily with fun, lending itself exactly to that kind of concert-going experience. What else could you expect from a record that opens with a song called “Fuck Your Acid Trip”? (And yes, the song does actually sound like an acid trip.)
MusicVulture

The Best and Most Evolved of Modest Mouse, According to Isaac Brock

Isaac Brock is trying to remember his band’s old songs. It’s been 25 years since Modest Mouse released its first album, 1996’s This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About, and closer to 30 since the Washington band has existed. The front man isn’t used to thinking about their back catalogue, he’s used to playing it during concerts; just because he hasn’t gotten to do the latter over the past year doesn’t make him any keener on the former. He scrolls through his catalogue as we speak, seeing which song titles can jog his memory. At one point, I mention that “Dramamine” was the first track on Modest Mouse’s debut album. “Was it?” he replies. “Well, I’ll be goddamned, it sure was!”
Portland, ORWWEEK

Enjoy This Story About the Time Modest Mouse Frontman Isaac Brock Got Super High and Wound up on the Jumbotron at a Blazers Game

“And then there was this Costanza moment, where I had just gotten some hot dog or something, and I couldn’t figure out how to eat this fucking thing.”. Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock has been doing an uncharacteristic amount of interviews lately promoting The Golden Casket, his band’s first album in six years. Some have been borderline troubling. Others—namely, the ones that avoid getting into deep-cut conspiracy theories—manage to be pretty fun, in that genially cantankerous Isaac Brock way.
Musicwunc.org

The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.
Music1057kokz.com

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett debuts “Wingbeats,” lead single from upcoming studio album

Ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has released the first single from his forthcoming studio album, Surrender of Silence, which is due out on September 10. The track, “Wingbeats,” combines African rhythms and musical elements with melodic pop and prog-rock influences. The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a companion music video has premiered on YouTube.
MusicNME

Julien Baker joins The Ophelias on new single ‘Neil Young On High’

Julien Baker has joined Ohio-based rock band The Ophelias on a new song – watch the video for ‘Neil Young On High’ below. The track is the first preview of the band’s new album ‘Crocus’, set for release on September 24 via Joyful Noise. Explaining the origins of the collaboration,...
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus, Hiatus Kaiyote, Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, T. Hardy Morris, Michael League, Sault and Big Atomic. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Fun 104.3

John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne and Iron Maiden Among New Funko Figures

Funko has announced the latest additions to their popular line of figurine collectibles. Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie will be featured in two new Funkos, reflecting two of the band’s classic albums. The Somewhere in Time figure captures Eddie in futuristic headgear and holding a ray-gun, much like the cover of the 1986 LP. A limited edition chase variant – randomly inserted into select boxes – will include an outfit change to the mascot. Meanwhile, the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Funko will showcase Eddie with a skeletal base and holding a heart, once again reflecting the album’s artwork.
MusicA.V. Club

Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock recalls hearing "Float On" when he ended up on a Jumbotron while stoned and eating a hot dog

To mark the release of The Golden Casket, Modest Mouse’s first LP in six years, Isaac Brock (not that one) has been getting out there and talk, talk, talking to the media. While the recent Uproxx interview where he discusses every one of the band’s albums and his thoughts on gangstalking and UFOs is hard to top, Vulture has done its level best with a piece that sees Brock looking back over his career and sharing stories like the time he ended up on a Jumbotron, stoned while trying to enjoy a hot dog.
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Bruce Dickinson’s Spoken Word Show Inspired by Quentin Crisp

Bruce Dickinson revealed that the format of his spoken word show was inspired by Quentin Crisp. The renowned British writer and actor, who died in 1999 aged 90, was the inspiration behind Sting’s classic track “Englishman in New York” after the former moved to the United States late in life. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 2, Iron Maiden frontman Dickinson said he was impressed upon witnessing Crisp’s one-man show in his university years.
Musicbleedingcool.com

Funko Music Reveals – Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Elvis, BTS, and More

Funko finished off their Popapalooza event with an Encore as they revealed a great assortment of new Music themed Pop Vinyls. We have covered some of the previous Funko Popapalooza reveals already with some sweet new additions with John Lennon, Boyz II Men, Green Day, new Pop Albums, and more. Fans can check out the previous set of Popapalooza reveals right here with pre-orders live for each right here. On the final day of the new event, Funko did not slow down their set of unveiling either with some new Pop music bundle sets featuring BTS and Pearl Jam. Fans will not have to wait to collect all of their favorite band members as they can grab them up with one purchase. Other reveals include new TLC Pops, Jimi Hendrix, Iron Maiden, and more. The final day of announcements included:
MusicPosted by
103.7 The Hawk

Alex Lifeson Preps New Song With Tom Morello and Kirk Hammett

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson recently participated in a virtual guitar summit with Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. The song will appear on a work Morello is currently assembling. “I think this is a project that he’s working on with a bunch...