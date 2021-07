Flint, MI–To Kay Smith, the Flint Water Festival highlights the resilience of Flint and how far the city has come since the water crisis that began in 2014. “I just want to change the narrative of Flint, for people not to think that it’s all about the water or that we’re killing people,” Smith, who founded the event, said. “I think the most important thing is we have to look to the future and for future generations in order to highlight the importance of clean water.”