June is National Ocean Month. Close your eyes and think about just how many oceans there are. Surprise, there is only one! The ocean is huge, covering over 70 percent of the Earth’s surface. Traditionally, the ocean was divided into four named ocean basins: the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian, and Artic. However, most countries, including the United States, now recognize the Southern (Antarctic) as the fifth ocean. No matter where you live, you are connected to our one global ocean.