The Outside View: Fashion’s Paved Path to Carbon Neutrality

Circularity is no longer fashion’s “hot” sustainability topic. While thinking circularly is a great first step, the entire industry is embarking on the next big frontier: tracking carbon impact. Reducing corporate carbon footprints is becoming less performative as the impacts of climate change continue to hit closer and closer to home. All hands are finally on deck for behind-the-scenes action, not just sustainability heavyweights like Patagonia, Kering and Eileen Fisher. This is an undertaking for our entire global community.

EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Certified Carbon-Neutral Diamonds

WD Lab Grown Diamonds' Latitude sets itself apart as the first and only diamond company worldwide to be Certified Climate Neutral and to achieve the highest level of Sustainability Rating. For consumers today, the new brand shares fully traceable, USA-grown, guaranteed conflict-free diamonds that usher in new levels of transparency and ethics.
Carbon, INInside Indiana Business

A Look at Carbon Neutrality as a Tangible Way to Take Responsibility for Carbon Emissions

When it comes to cleaning up our environment and slowing climate change, there are countless options that may come to mind. For many, environmental issues seem like they are too big for one person to tackle. Carbon neutrality offers individuals, companies, and organizations a way to take responsibility for our greenhouse gas emissions, but many don’t know what carbon neutrality is.
Energy IndustryICIS Chemical Business

ICIS VIEW: Outlook for voluntary carbon markets

LONDON (ICIS)--Carbon markets – whether compliance or voluntary – are crucial in achieving net zero targets be that at a corporate or national level. While both compliance and voluntary markets have been around for some time, rapidly developing “green energy” policy has seen compliance markets such as the EU ETS surge in both volume and value over the past years.
Economyhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Clariant contributes to China's carbon neutrality goal

Clariant's MegaMax catalyst series for CO2-based methanol production helps China reach its carbon neutrality target. Capturing and converting CO2 emissions is a cornerstone of the technology roadmap for addressing climate change. Synthesizing methanol from CO2 is a particularly valuable approach because methanol forms a building block for thousands of chemical products such as plastics, paints, cosmetics, and fuels — including providing an energy storage carrier for hydrogen.
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Strategy to Reach Carbon Neutrality

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced the creation of its long-term climate action strategy and goal to reach carbon neutrality through reducing carbon intensity, identifying and investing in technology including exploring alternative fuels and implementing a voluntary carbon offset program, according to a press release. The company said it has...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Cooper gets climate active carbon neutral certification

The company has been officially recognised as Australia’s first carbon neutral domestic gas producer. Sydney-listed Cooper Energy has been officially recognised as Australia’s first carbon neutral domestic gas producer, having been awarded Climate Active carbon neutral certification, it said on June 24. Climate Active is a partnership between the Australian...
RestaurantsTelegraph

Why carbon neutral restaurants are the future of dining out

Do you know the carbon footprint of your last meal out? If you book a table after June 30 at Jikoni, chef Ravinder Bhogal’s restaurant that celebrates ‘immigrant cuisine’ in the heart of London’s Marylebone, the answer will be zero. That’s because since 2019, Bhogal and her husband, Nadeem, have...
Technologymartechseries.com

Crewdle Peer-to-Peer Video Conferencing Provider Achieves Carbon Neutral Certification

Crewdle, a technology start-up that leverages peer-to-peer (P2P) technology for high quality video conferencing, announced it obtained a carbon neutral certification from Planetair.ca, a Canadian non-profit leader in the fight against climate change. The company’s unique peer-to-peer technology consumes minimal energy, leaving a small environmental footprint–where server-based providers trend much higher. With a commitment to making a difference through reduced carbon emissions, the Crewdle founders and its team invested in Gold Standard carbon-credits, leading to the Planetair certification.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Scala Data Centers Receives Carbon Neutral Certification In Brazil

Pioneering Latin American Data Center Company Already Operates with 100% Renewable Energy. Scala Experiences Robust Growth with Sustainably Focused Business Model. SAO PAULO, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers ("Scala" or the "Company"), the sustainable hyperscale data center platform founded by DigitalBridge, the digital infrastructure investment platform of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) , announced that it has reached net zero carbon emissions in 2020/2021 in Brazil. Following this achievement, with 100% of its energy consumption provided from renewable and certified sources, Scala became the first Latin American data center company to attain carbon neutrality.
EnvironmentPLANetizen

Boise Aims to Go Carbon-Neutral by 2050, Adopts New Climate Plan

Boise's city council and mayor unanimously approved its new Climate Action Roadmap, a plan that "fleshes out the city’s ambitious goals with steps and projects in several focus areas, like transportation, water, and energy with goals in each section," as well as "a larger goal to have the community hit carbon neutrality by 2050." Margaret Carmel writes in BoiseDev that Mayor Laurel McLean calls the city's environmental and energy goals "a people issue," saying that "[i]f we want to thrive in the long term, we have to do everything we can to set ourselves up for success."
RetailSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Carbon Neutral Shipping Grows in Small Business E-Commerce

E-commerce is such a significant part of the retail industry today that is even vital for small businesses to have an effective online retail strategy. In addition, the need for carbon neutral and sustainable shipping options increases. Carbon neutral shipping company Sendle aims to tackle both of these issues and investors seem to think its a viable source, as its Series C funding round closed out with $35 million. Sendle plans on building out logistics, delivery and technology partners in the United States with the investment funds.
Environmentosceolasun.com

Wild Mountain Ski Area accomplishes carbon neutrality

New ownership arrived at Wild Mountain Ski and Snowboard Area in the summer of 2020 with an eye on reducing the resort’s carbon footprint. Less that eight months later they were officially certified as carbon neutral by Natural Capital Partners, one of the nation’s leading renewable energy partnership organizations. Natural Capital Partners works with companies and organizations all over the world to help them achieve their renewable energy goals, including carbon neutrality.
BusinessZacks.com

Amazon's (AMZN) 14 Projects Accelerate Carbon Neutrality Game

AMZN - Free Report) has revealed 14 wind and solar energy projects in a bid to fuel its carbon-neutrality drive. Notably, out of the projects, 11 will be based in the United States. Further, one will be located in Canada, one in Finland, and another in Spain. Renewable energy produced...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The importance of scaling carbon capture to market

Governments are adopting aggressive greenhouse gas emissions reductions goals. But they won’t be enough by themselves to keep global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius and stave off the worst effects of climate change. The problem is rapidly getting worse. New data show climate change accelerated over the last year notwithstanding...