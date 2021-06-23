The Outside View: Fashion’s Paved Path to Carbon Neutrality

Boise's city council and mayor unanimously approved its new Climate Action Roadmap, a plan that "fleshes out the city’s ambitious goals with steps and projects in several focus areas, like transportation, water, and energy with goals in each section," as well as "a larger goal to have the community hit carbon neutrality by 2050." Margaret Carmel writes in BoiseDev that Mayor Laurel McLean calls the city's environmental and energy goals "a people issue," saying that "[i]f we want to thrive in the long term, we have to do everything we can to set ourselves up for success."