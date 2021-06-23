Cancel
The Delta Variant Is a Grave Danger to the Unvaccinated

By Dhruv Khulla r
The New Yorker
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLineage B.1.617.2, now known as the Delta variant, was first detected in India, in December, 2020. An evolved version of SARS-CoV-2, Delta has at least a dozen mutations, including several on its spike protein that make it vastly more contagious and possibly more lethal and vaccine-resistant than other strains. In India, the Delta variant contributed to the most devastating coronavirus wave the world has seen so far; now, it has been detected in dozens of countries, including the United States. In the U.S., it accounts for a minority of cases—but it is rapidly outcompeting other variants, and will likely soon become our dominant lineage.

Public Healthrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Unvaccinated people are 'variant factories,' infectious diseases expert says

Unvaccinated people do more than merely risk their own health. They're also a risk to everyone if they become infected with coronavirus, infectious disease specialists say. That's because the only source of new coronavirus variants is the body of an infected person. "Unvaccinated people are potential variant factories," Dr. William...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthPosted by
Well+Good

Your Pressing COVID-19 Delta Variant Questions, Answered by an Epidemiologist

COVID-19 vaccines have provided considerable relief in the United States over the past few months, as case counts, hospitalizations, and death counts have fallen. While “normal” is not exactly the objective right now, everyday activities have become a bit safer. As businesses open up and masks come off, things might even feel less stressful than they did one year (or even four months) ago. However, no one would blame you if the Delta variant (a highly infectious form of the virus that causes COVID-19) has you feeling confused, uncertain, and scared yet again.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Pharmaceuticalsamericanpeoplenews.com

Antivaxxers Want You To Believe Vaccines Don’t Work Against the Delta Variant. They’re Wrong. – Mother Jones

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. The Delta variant is here. And as it continues its spread across the globe, the media has been in a frenzy. Last week, for instance, reports circulated about vaccinated individuals in Israel who became infected with the new variant. We saw headlines about the rise in COVID cases driven by Delta in the UK, and news of six vaccinated people dying of COVID in the Seychelles. Meanwhile, Los Angeles and the World Health Organization are advising the vaccinated to return to masking indoors.
IndustryPosted by
LiveScience

Johnson & Johnson says COVID-19 vaccine protects against delta variant

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective against the highly transmissible delta variant, the company announced on Thursday (July 1). Though the analysis was conducted on only a small number of participants and hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, it suggests that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, like the Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, may provide a buffer for the U.S. against the highly transmissible variant. The findings were submitted as two separate studies to the preprint server bioRxiv.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Urgent Warning Over COVID

Isn't coronavirus almost over? Nope. A new variant, called Delta, is more transmissible, and threatens many Americans, including children, because it's "more transmissible." So how does this affect you and what should you do? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and offered this warning that all Americans should really hear. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Who can require you to get a Covid vaccination?

(CNN) — Most Americans can and will get vaccinated. Full stop. The stragglers will be key to stopping Covid, however, and what exactly the government can do to encourage and cajole anti-vax Americans is coming soon. The city of San Francisco, for instance, ordered all 35,000 city employees to get the shot or face termination.
Orlando, FLBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TRIVIUM's MATT HEAFY Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Being Fully Vaccinated

TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being vaccinated. The 35-year-old musician, who lives in Orlando, Florida with his wife and their two-year-old twin children, revealed his positive diagnosis in a social media post earlier today. He shared a picture of his test result and added in an accompanying caption: "Welp. Went from a non-vaccinated person to [my wife] Ashley (vaccinated) to the kids (unvaccinated) to me (vaccinated).