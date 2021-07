If employee experience (EX) is your top priority, you have lots of company. Ninety-two percent of HR leaders say EX is top priority for 2021 (Source: isolved). But if you’re not sure how exactly to develop EX or you’re struggling to make meaningful progress on EX, you’re not alone. According to Deloitte, nearly two-thirds (59%) of executives report they are not ready or only somewhat ready to address the EX challenge. An EX Maturity Model is the employee experience tool that will empower EX excellence.