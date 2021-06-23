Union's tough schedule turn continues with a live Crew

It’s a double game week for the Columbus Crew and it begins on Wednesday night in Pennsylvania. For the first time in over two years, the Black & Gold are set to play the Philadelphia Union on the road in a massive clash at the top of the Eastern Conference table. The Union sits in third place in the East standings, one point ahead of fourth place Columbus, although the Crew has one game in hand. Wednesday’s match will also be the first in Philly with a full capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The Crew opened the 2021 MLS season against the Union in Columbus with a scoreless draw.