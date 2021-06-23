Cancel
Environment

Weather Forecast

 12 days ago

Meteorologist Mike Woods says today's high should hit 79 degrees. It will be sunny again and less humid.

Weather
Environment
Seward County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Seward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEWARD COUNTY At 702 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Satanta, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Seward County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 16:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-04 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING COUNTY At 438 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Chicosa Lake State Park, or 22 miles north of Mosquero, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roy, Mills, Chicosa Lake State Park, Solano and Yates. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Lane County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lane, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lane; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SCOTT AND NORTHWESTERN LANE COUNTIES At 622 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Healy, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Healy and Manning. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Dallam County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dallam by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 20:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-04 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN DALLAM COUNTY At 808 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dalhart, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Dalhart and Conlen. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gray County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAY COUNTY At 525 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ingalls, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Gray County. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Hodgeman County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hodgeman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN HODGEMAN...WEST CENTRAL PAWNEE AND NORTHWESTERN EDWARDS COUNTIES At 524 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gray, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Gray and Hanston. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Ford County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford, Hodgeman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ford; Hodgeman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN FORD...EASTERN FINNEY...SOUTHWESTERN HODGEMAN AND NORTHEASTERN GRAY COUNTIES At 419 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Howell, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cimarron, Howell and Kalvesta. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Haskell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Haskell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haskell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEWARD AND SOUTH CENTRAL HASKELL COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sublette, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Seward and south central Haskell Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Parmer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Parmer THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL PARMER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Hockley County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hockley, Lamb by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hockley; Lamb THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BAILEY NORTHEASTERN COCHRAN...NORTHWESTERN HOCKLEY AND SOUTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Potter County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Potter by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-04 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Potter THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN RANDALL AND SOUTHEASTERN POTTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Zimmerman, MNPosted by
Zimmerman (MN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Zimmerman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Zimmerman: Monday, July 5: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, July 6: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight;