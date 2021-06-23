Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-07-04 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-04 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Haskell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN SEWARD AND SOUTH CENTRAL HASKELL COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sublette, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Seward and south central Haskell Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH