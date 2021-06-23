Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-07-04 16:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-04 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING COUNTY At 438 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Chicosa Lake State Park, or 22 miles north of Mosquero, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Roy, Mills, Chicosa Lake State Park, Solano and Yates. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH