Column: Discrimination, Dr. Congreve and moral leadership

My grandmother finished her shopping downtown so we headed to the railroad tracks. The walk to our neighborhood along the tracks was two miles. There was a bus, but 5 cents per person could buy a loaf of bread. The tracks were walked by the immigrants and Black Americans who made up our neighborhood. As I got older, I learned that we and our immigrant neighbors were just saving the nickel, whereas our Black neighbors were saving the nickel because, for them, a place on the bus was never guaranteed. It was not uncommon to see Black neighbors standing downtown on the side of the bus waiting for all of the whites to get on hoping that there would still be room for them.