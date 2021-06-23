Trey Phills is a basketball player like his late dad. He’s also launching a new gym app
Everything Trey Phills does is connected. Every one of his actions has the same ethos — the same “driving force.”. Phills is the son of late Charlotte Hornets swingman Bobby Phills, who died at 30 in a car accident after practice in 2000. With the hopes of living up to his father’s legacy, Trey drove himself to a standout basketball career, making two all-state teams while playing at Charlotte Christian before being named team defensive player of the year three times during a four-year career at Yale. It’s that same drive that turned him pro, playing close to home for the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ NBA G-League affiliate.www.newsobserver.com