[UE5] Nanite not enough detail (Trangles in Nanite view are too large)
Culling starts too soon resulting in clearly visually triangulated geometry (something that should be round getting straight corners), Triangles (in Nanite view) are much larger than the surrounding rocks of the valley of the ancient environment. At a close range the mesh looks great, but when I move a bit further culling becomes too obvious. It's a 300MB Decimated Zbrush mesh (so there is quite a bit of detail in there). I have a 3090GTX and 5950x 16 core CPU with 64GB Ram.polycount.com