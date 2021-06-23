Cancel
Orlando, FL

J. Cole to entertain at Orlando’s Amway Center on “The Off-Season” Tour

By Patrick Connolly, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 12 days ago

Rapper, singer, songwriter and producer J. Cole is going on a 17-city trek on “The Off-Season” Tour to promote his latest release of the same name. 21 Savage will join Cole on the trek along with special guest Morray.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will stop at Orlando’s Amway Center on Sept. 25 after kicking off his tour in Miami. Fans can hear Cole perform tracks from “The Off-Season,” the rapper’s sixth studio album, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

In addition, the album set a Spotify one-day streaming record for 2021 with 62 million streams. The accomplished artist won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Song, “A Lot,” a Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Album and other accolades.

Tickets for Cole’s Amway Center appearance go on sale at 10 a.m. June 25 and start at $26.50 each. For more information, visit amwaycenter.com .

Find me @PConnPie on Twitter and Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

