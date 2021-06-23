How to avoid the downsides of running
Running is one of the simplest forms of exercise; all you need are a pair of sneakers and the great outdoors. But running can also lead to injury. “Although running has many positive health benefits, there are still risks that come along with the activity,” says Dan E. Robinson, DPM, a podiatrist who specializes in foot and ankle surgery at Bingham Healthcare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine. And, he is certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.www.postregister.com