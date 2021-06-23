Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

How to avoid the downsides of running

By BINGHAM HEALTHCARE
Post Register
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunning is one of the simplest forms of exercise; all you need are a pair of sneakers and the great outdoors. But running can also lead to injury. “Although running has many positive health benefits, there are still risks that come along with the activity,” says Dan E. Robinson, DPM, a podiatrist who specializes in foot and ankle surgery at Bingham Healthcare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine. And, he is certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery.

www.postregister.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Shoes#Exercise#Nutrition#Dpm#Pocatello
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Workouts
Related
Seattle, WAseattlepi.com

How to avoid heat-related illness

We’re having a heat wave. An excessive heat warning was issued Thursday by the National Weather Service with temperatures expected to be higher than 100 degrees on Sunday and Monday. The city of Seattle will be opening more than 30 “cooling centers” including senior centers, community centers, libraries, day/hygiene, and...
Posted by
David Liira

How To Get Better at Running…Without Running

Want to get faster? Don't forget about these crucial habits!. While it seems logical that more running training equates to better race performances, this is certainly not the whole story. If we’re solely relying on our form, volume, and intensity to maximize our abilities, we’re greatly overlooking the complexity of training. Some of the most powerful upgrades in performance come when you begin to prioritize your wellness off of the roads.
Skin CareKATU.com

How To Avoid A Saggy Neck!

Today on Afternoon Live, BELLA Magazine's Beauty Director, Janene Mascarella shares 3 simple, safe, all-natural techniques to firm and tighten a saggy neck and tackle "tech neck" - that takes less than 5 minutes a day. As a beauty editor for over 10 years, Janene says "what to do about a saggy neck" is her most frequently asked question! She has three very simple and fast techniques you can do at home that can be considered " the neck's best thing!" For more beauty tips, you can go to their website by clicking here!
Fitnessbelmarrahealth.com

Are You Experiencing Runner’s Knee?

If you’ve increased activity as the temperatures have ticked upwards, you may be experiencing a little bit of discomfort. It really doesn’t matter if you’re an experienced athlete, weekend warrior, or someone who has just started exercise: pain can affect everybody. Knee pain can be particularly common this time of...
Weight Lossboxrox.com

Simple Steps to Lose Weight Without Counting Calories

The amount of stress in your life, along with the amount of sleep you get, are crucial to keep your body and hormones functioning at an optimal level. In fact, insufficient sleep is one of the top risk factors for obesity. In adults, it increases the risk of obesity by 55%.
tpr.org

How To Avoid Tick Bites This Summer

For many of us who are locked inside our homes this past year, the great outdoors beckoned. But all that time outside likely brought many of us face-to-face with some tiny, bloodthirsty critters - those are, of course, ticks. The CDC reports that incidents of tick-borne illnesses have been rising over the years. This year has been particularly bad in parts of the country. Lee Ann Sporn is a professor of biology at Paul Smith's College in upstate New York. Thank you so much for joining us.
Petstaylorvilledailynews.com

Be Aware Of Ticks And How To Avoid Them

Ticks can be something that can ruin a camping trip or be outside, but there are ways to prevent yourself from having a bad day. Ticks are easy to pick up when visiting grassy areas, woods, prairies, wetlands, deer trails, and brushy areas. They are known to spread serious illnesses such as Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain fever.
WorkoutsByrdie

7 Ways Saunas Benefit Your Health and Boost Recovery

Saunas are well known for their ability to help you relax and de-stress. The ambient heat and humidity soften your muscles and calm the mind. However, there are many other potential benefits of saunas for those who are active, including boosting workout recovery, reducing pain, aiding sleep, and more. Although...
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Boosts Weight Loss

The drink can boost weight loss without exercise or changing diet. Apple cider vinegar can boost weight loss without exercise or changing diet, research finds. People in one study who added two teaspoons of vinegar to their diet per day lost weight. They achieved this without making any other changes...
Fitnesssouthernminn.com

Tips to improve your bone health

With proper nutrition, physical activity, and regular checkups and screening, Americans can have strong bones and live longer, healthier lives. Here are some tips to practice. Calcium and vitamin D are important to your bone health. Learn about foods that are naturally high in calcium and vitamin D. Eat a balanced diet with a variety of fruits and vegetables, grains, and non-fat or low-fat dairy products. Sunshine is also a good source of vitamin D. If you are not getting enough calcium and vitamin D in your diet, supplements can be helpful.
Workoutscarrotsncake.com

EP69: Transitioning from burnout to balance with Kersten Kimura

Kersten Kimura is a certified macro nutrition coach, personal trainer, and women’s wellness coach. She helps women all over the world to achieve their best body composition and optimal health through her WHOLEistic Macros coaching. Having been through serious burnout herself, she emphasizes the importance of proper nutrition, adequate exercise, balanced hormones, and stress management.
Boulder, COstudyfinds.org

5-minute breathing exercise lowers blood pressure better than working out, medication

BOULDER, Colo. — A five-minute workout that scientists call “strength training for your breathing muscles” is proving to lower blood pressure as well as or even better than traditional exercise and prescription drugs. Researchers from the University of Colorado-Boulder say this groundbreaking exercise makes use of a hand-held device which provides resistance as the user breathes. Simply put, as you suck in air, the tube tries to suck it back in.
Yogahealthday.com

Stretching and Arthritis

Many arthritis sufferers complain of a little stiffness in the morning. Then there's Jane Kowalski,* an 83-year-old living in Baltimore. She often woke up feeling like her joints had been dipped in cement. On some mornings, she couldn't even get out of bed without help. Now Kowalski has a new...
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Fight Inflammation, Weight Gain, and Disease with This Delicious Tea

Inflammation is the body’s normal response to invaders. When harmful substances enter our body, the immune system reacts to create an inflammatory response that helps protect us from infections and diseases. However, chronic inflammation is a whole other ball game. When we’re chronically inflamed, the body starts to attack healthy cells, making us more susceptible to issues like weight gain, fatigue, bloating, and a number of other serious health conditions. Luckily, supplementing our diet with natural, anti-inflammatory foods is a great way to nix inflammation and restore our good health. Enter raspberry leaf tea.
Skin Carenews9.com

Daily Dose: How To Avoid Getting A Sunburn

Spending all day in the sun can be a perfect way to enjoy a great summer day, but that may give you a nasty sunburn. Dr. Lacy Anderson has what we can do to make it a little less painful in today's Daily Dose.
HealthNRToday.com

How to avoid heat stroke on hot summer days

Summer weather draws many people outside. Warm air and sunshine can be hard to resist, even when temperatures rise to potentially dangerous levels. Sunburn may be the first thing that comes to mind when people think of spending too much time soaking up summer sun. But while sunburn is a significant health problem that can increase a person’s risk for skin cancer, it poses a less immediate threat than heat stroke, a well-known yet often misunderstood condition.
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

5 Complications of Ulcerative Colitis and How to Avoid Them

If you have an inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) like ulcerative colitis (UC), a gastroenterologist can prescribe medication and create a treatment plan for the inflammation and sores, called ulcers, that occur in the lining of the large intestine and rectum. But this autoimmune disorder is often associated with complications in other parts of the body that should be addressed as well.
Workoutsskinnynews.com

Can a Breathing Workout Lower Your Blood Pressure?

Working out just five minutes daily via a practice described as “strength training for your breathing muscles” lowers blood pressure and improves some measures of vascular health as well as, or even more than, aerobic exercise or medication, new CU Boulder research shows. The study, published June 29 in the...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The One Thing To Eat To Get Rid Of Belly Fat, Says Dietitian

There are so many misconceptions about how to lose weight—particularly when it comes to stubborn belly fat. And many of the tips to get rid of belly fat claim to be "quick fixes" are straight-up myths… and can even be super dangerous (like swallowing cotton balls). What?!. One pervasive myth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy