How to avoid the downsides of running

For many of us who are locked inside our homes this past year, the great outdoors beckoned. But all that time outside likely brought many of us face-to-face with some tiny, bloodthirsty critters - those are, of course, ticks. The CDC reports that incidents of tick-borne illnesses have been rising over the years. This year has been particularly bad in parts of the country. Lee Ann Sporn is a professor of biology at Paul Smith's College in upstate New York. Thank you so much for joining us.