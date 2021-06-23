Cancel
Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby to star in Suddenly

By Celebretainment
Sea Coast Echo
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby are to lead the cast of the survival thriller 'Suddenly'. The pair are attached to star in the movie that will be written and directed by acclaimed screenwriter Thomas Bidegain. The movie is based on Isabelle Autissier's French novel 'Soudain Seuls' and follows a couple...

www.seacoastecho.com
Celebritieswfav951.com

Industry News: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rob Delaney, Glenn Close and More!

JAKE GYLLENHAAL & VANESSA KIRBY SIGN ON FOR SUDDENLY: Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby have signed on to star in Suddenly, a hot commodity at Cannes. The film is based on Isabelle Autissier‘s French-language novel Soudain Seuls. Writer-director Thomas Bidegain commented: “With Suddenly, I wanted to analyse the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifices of the modern world, when facing life and death situations in a wondrous but hostile environment. Jake and Vanessa are a dream pairing who elevate the film to an entirely new dimension and are dream partners for making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal.”
MoviesEmpire

Vanessa Kirby Joins Florian Zeller's New Drama The Son

With an Oscar now on his mantelpiece for co-writing The Father (which also scored another acting award for Anthony Hopkins), director Florian Zeller is pushing ahead with the follow-up, another adaptation of one of his plays, The Son. Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern are already part of the cast, and Vanessa Kirby is joining them.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Vanessa Kirby joins Hugh Jackman in 'The Son'

June 28 (UPI) -- Vanessa Kirby has joined the cast of the new film The Son. Variety reported Monday that Kirby, 33, will star with Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in the new movie. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Kirby's casting. The Son is directed by Florian Zeller. The film is...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Kirby Stars In “The Father” Follow-Up “Son”

Vanessa Kirby (“Hobbs & Shaw,” “Pieces of a Woman”) will play the wife of Hugh Jackman’s Peter in filmmaker Florian Zeller’s “The Father” follow-up film “The Son”. The pair play a couple with a new baby whose life is thrown into disarray when Peter’s ex-wife (Laura Dern) turns up with...
Movieswfav951.com

Industry News: Vanessa Kirby, Harry Connick Jr., The Calm Beyond

VANESSA KIRBY JOINS HUGH JACKMAN IN THE FATHER: Florian Zeller‘s The Father is rounding out its cast. Vanessa Kirby is joining the cast alongside Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern. “Vanessa Kirby is for me a very great actress: intense, inventive and powerful,” said Zeller. “I am especially happy to take her on this cinematic adventure.”
Moviestheplaylist.net

Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘The Guilty’ Remake Joins ‘Dune,’ ‘Last Night In Soho’ & More In TIFF’s Early Official Selections

Though the Toronto International Film Festival isn’t expected to begin until the fall, the organizers announced a dozen features that will play the event, as TIFF intends on welcoming back festival-goers with in-person screenings. And yes, one of the new films that will have a special screening at the event is Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which is proving to be one of the most sought-after festival films of 2021.
Orange, CTNew Haven Register

Vanessa Hudgens, James Marsden, Kimiko Glenn Star in Netflix's 'My Little Pony: A New Generation'

“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens will lead the voice cast of “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” a Netflix film based on the popular children’s toy line. The animated adventure’s cast will also include Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”) and James Marsden (“Enchanted”), with the two playing Izzy Moonbow and Hitch Trailblazer. Hudgens will put her spin on Sunny Starscout — these ponies have quite the surnames.
Movieswashingtoninformer.com

Bill Duke Stars in ‘No Sudden Move,’ Launches YouNite Network

“He is the head of a gang,” said Bill Duke, a legendary actor (“The Oval,” “Commando,” “Predator”) and director (“Fame,” “Hill Street Blues”), about his new role in the Warner Bros. Picture presentation, “No Sudden Move,” premiering on HBO Max July 1. “He’s competing with other gangs – that’s big...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Downton, Oscars, Shelter, Jam, Top

Focus Features is delaying the North American release of the “Downton Abbey” sequel from December 22nd to March 18th 2022. The international release is also being moved as a result. That takes it out of the firing line of a second “Sing,” a third “Kingsman” and a fourth “Matrix” film...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: Lemmon, Hudgens, Janai, Williams

Sydney Lemmon (“Helstrom,” “Succession”) is set to play the mother of Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and wife of Zac Efron’s character in the upcoming new adaptation of Stephen King’s “Firestarter” for Blumhouse/Universal/Weed Road Pictures. The story follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret...
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Moon Knight Stars Oscar Isaac & Ethan Hawke Check In Via Instagram

The last time we checked in on Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX') and Ethan Hawke (Sinister, The Good Lord Bird)-starring Moon Knight to see how things were going, it was the end of May and things were looking good. How good? Even Marvel Studios was getting in on the action, sharing a look at the top half of Isaac's face in front of various comic book images of the title character and the caption, "'WE ARE MOONKNIGHT' – Oscar Isaac #MoonKnight." But that was a little more than a month ago, which got us wondering what the series has been up to. Well, we've known that the series is in production in Hungary- and now we have travel & culture vlogger Máté Szabi's Instagram post to thank for an update on how Isaac and Hawke are looking.
MoviesMovieWeb

No Sudden Move Review: Steven Soderbergh Thrills with All-Star Crime Drama

Steven Soderbergh returns to peak crime drama form with an outstanding all-star cast. No Sudden Move is a riveting tale of theft, murder, and betrayal. What begins as a simple job for three career criminals spirals into a big money score with serious ramifications. The fifties period setting adds fascinating social, racial, and sexual dynamics. Each character has a different agenda, but learns the hard way that there is no honor among thieves.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

[Tribeca ’21] ‘Italian Studies’ review: Vanessa Kirby is brilliant in beautiful and uneven tale

Italian Studies recently made its World Premiere at the Tribeca Festival. It is one of those films that tests the strength of a powerhouse performance. Vanessa Kirby stands out as a woman who is suffering from amnesia trying to find herself. As she wanders through New York City, she meets a teenager named Simon that helps her through her journey of self-discovery.