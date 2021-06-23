Sunmi on promoting in the U.S with Wonder Girls: “I cried every night”
Sunmi has opened up about the hardships she faced during her time with Wonder Girls when the group first broke into the American market. In a new promotional video for the upcoming South Korean reality TV competition series, Girls Planet 999, Sunmi and follow K-pop idol Tiffany Young, both of whom are mentors on the show, talked about the beginnings of their career in the Wonder Girls and Girls’ Generation, respectively.www.nme.com