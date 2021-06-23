Cancel
Music

Sunmi on promoting in the U.S with Wonder Girls: “I cried every night”

By Carmen Chin
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunmi has opened up about the hardships she faced during her time with Wonder Girls when the group first broke into the American market. In a new promotional video for the upcoming South Korean reality TV competition series, Girls Planet 999, Sunmi and follow K-pop idol Tiffany Young, both of whom are mentors on the show, talked about the beginnings of their career in the Wonder Girls and Girls’ Generation, respectively.

Tiffany Young
Sunmi
#Reality Tv#U S#The U#American#South Korean#The Wonder Girls
South Korea
Country Music
Music
Celebrities
