Johnny Marr on chances of Modest Mouse return

Isaac Brock has been a father for nearly two decades now, but he has never sounded more like a dad. Behold the Modest Mouse mastermind at the outset of new album The Golden Casket — the band’s first in six years — declaring, in a stark contrast to his hallucinatory past, “Fuck your acid trip, I need to get home.” Catch him on “Wooden Soldiers” decrying the “hashtaggin’, photo-braggin'” set while assuring his partner, “You just being here, being you’s enough for me.” Survey the relentless sentimentality on display throughout “Lace Your Shoes,” a miniature epic in which Brock earnestly alludes to his children being delivered by a stork and worries that someone will be cruel to them at school someday. Amidst the freeform synth melodies and slow-pounding toms, he even tenderly enthuses, “I can’t wait to see which paths you choose.” It’s not for nothing that Brock and his longtime drummer Jeremiah Green appeared in golf regalia in their recent promo pics.