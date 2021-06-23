Cancel
Sha’Carri Richardson wins the women’s 100 metres at the Olympic Track and Field Trials

By Taylor Dutch
RunnersWorld
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the women’s 100-meter final, Sha’Carri Richardson, Javianne Oliver, and Teahna Daniels made the Olympic team that will represent the United States in Tokyo this summer. Richardson blazed the track with a winning time of 10.86 (into a headwind). Oliver finished second in 10.99, and Daniels claimed the final spot by finishing third in 11.03. Tokyo will be the first Olympic Games for all three athletes.

