How a Lancaster city barber cut a 76er's hair and weathered the pandemic
“Out of all days he reached out to me!” exclaimed Amit Corso. May 6 was already going to be a busy day for the owner of Lancaster’s Cutting Edge Barbershop and Cutting Edge Barber Academy. Representatives of the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences were due to visit Corso’s academy, a final step in an involved process to approve the facility for students who receive federal financial aid.lancasteronline.com