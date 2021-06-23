Pack your kid's lunch with summer love, veggie fritters and crispy tortellini
I have been excited to pack my kid’s lunch exactly once, and that was in the three weeks before I ever had to pack it. The internet tries to trick parents into thinking that the humble lunch box is a source of fun. There are blogs dedicated to adorably plated and packed lunches, countless “quick, easy” lunchtime Pinterest recipes and Instagram accounts that exist solely to share the creators’ daily napkin notes and doodles for their kids’ lunches.www.post-gazette.com