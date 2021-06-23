Pack your kid's lunch with summer love, veggie fritters and crispy tortellini

A new study finds if parents want their children to eat more vegetables, they need to “double down” at dinner time. Researchers from Penn State say literally putting more vegetables on a child’s plate results in them eating more vegetables. Study authors found that doubling the amount of corn or broccoli served with a meal – going from 60 to 120 grams – led to kids eating 68% more overall. That’s about 21 more grams of nutritious veggies in each meal. When it comes to a child’s nutrition, every gram counts. Experts recommend that kids consume about 1.5 cups of vegetables each day. “The increase we observed is equal to about one third of a serving or 12% of the daily recommended intake for young children,” says the study author. “Using this strategy may be useful to parents, caregivers and teachers who are trying to encourage kids to eat the recommended amount of vegetables throughout the day.”