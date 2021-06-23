Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Iowa High Court Stops Lawsuit Over Farm Runoff Pollution

omahadailyrecord.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sharply divided Iowa Supreme Court last Friday stopped a lawsuit aimed at reducing the flow of fertilizer and hog farm waste into the state’s river and streams, finding that limiting pollution from farms was a political matter and not one for the courts. The 4-3 decision handed a significant...

omahadailyrecord.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Clean Water#Iowa Supreme Court#Iowans#The Iowa Legislature#General S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Iowa Statethegazette.com

In Iowa, there’s nowhere to turn for clean water

If the state of Iowa refuses to protect our water, who you gonna call?. Sorry, please hold until the next available state government that gives a damn. Sadly, there’s really no one to call. The Iowa Supreme Court last week, in a 4-3 ruling, punted a lawsuit by environmental groups suing the state for failing to protect the Raccoon River, a source of drinking water for the city of Des Moines.
Iowa Stateomahadailyrecord.com

Iowa Courts Extend Coronavirus Policies

The Iowa Judicial Branch has extended its coronavirus policies, protocols and activities through Jan. 1, 2022, after a review based on recommendations from the Iowa Judicial Council and the Iowa Supreme Court’s Lessons Learned Task Force. The Iowa Supreme Court said in an order Monday that it plans to provide...
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Steve King copyright lawsuit transferred to Iowa court

SIOUX CITY -- A copyright infringement lawsuit filed against former U.S. Rep. Steve King by the mother of the "Success Kid" boy in a popular online meme has been transferred to an Iowa federal court. The case was received in U.S. District Court in Sioux City on Wednesday after a...
Congress & Courts95.3 MNC

Federal Court Reverses EPA Rule on Year-Round E15

A federal appeals court late last week reversed a 2019 rule by the Environmental Protection Agency that lifted restrictions on the sale of E15. American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers vs. EPA challenged the rulemaking that allowed the year-round sale of E15. Growth Energy, the Renewable Fuels Association, and the National...
Des Moines, IAsuperhits1027.com

Renewable fuels group exploring options after court ruling on E-15

DES MOINES — The Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has struck down the EPA rule granting year-round use of E-15. Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw says this ruling — if it stands up — is devastating for the ethanol industry. “If this is left unchecked, this will be really bad. Not only would we lose sales currently — but I mean E-15 is the growth fuel for us in the near term as we look to transfer to higher blends. Today’s news in the D-C Circuit Court was particularly painful,” Shaw says.
Congress & Courtsfinance-commerce.com

Supreme Court backs pipeline in case on land seizures

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court cleared the way Tuesday for a pipeline to transport natural gas from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, ruling that PennEast Pipeline Co., the project’s developer, may exercise the federal government’s power of eminent domain to condemn land owned by New Jersey. The vote was 5-4. Chief...
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

This Hidden Natural Spring In Iowa Has Some Of The Bluest Water In The State

Iowa skies and Iowa lakes and rivers are two of the many things we love about this state. And when the two come together – when a water surface reflects the deep blue sky – it creates an especially beautiful scene. But there are a few spots around Iowa that boast water so clear blue […] The post This Hidden Natural Spring In Iowa Has Some Of The Bluest Water In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WFAE

Lawyer Calls SCOTUS Decision Backing Tribal Police Authority A 'Victory'

The Supreme Court just wrapped up its most recent term, and among the many cases decided, we wanted to focus on one that involves the rights of Native American tribes. In the United States v. Cooley, the court ruled that tribal police officers have the right to temporarily detain and search non-Native Americans. The decision reaffirms the rights of tribes in pursuing criminal charges against non-natives. And the ruling could have huge implications for tracking and prosecuting violent crimes on reservations - in particular, crimes against indigenous women, who face high rates of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Here to talk about the decision and what it could mean for how these crimes are prosecuted on tribal lands is Mary Kathryn Nagle. She's a partner at Pipestem & Nagle, a law firm that specializes in tribal sovereignty of native nations and people, and she's written extensively on these issues. Welcome.
Congress & Courtskiwaradio.com

Renewable Fuels Association Reacts To E-15 Ruling

Statewide Iowa — The Washington DC Circuit Court of Appeals has struck down the EPA rule granting year-round use of E-15. Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw says this ruling — if it stands up — is devastating for the ethanol industry. He says it’s ironic the E-15...
Arizona Statejocoreport.com

Supreme Court’s Arizona Voting Law Ruling Could Have N.C. Implications

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld Arizona’s bans against ballot harvesting and out-of-precinct Election Day voting. The 6-3 ruling from the nation’s highest court could have an impact on N.C. election rules moving forward. State lawmakers are considering potential election law changes in the wake of the 2020 election, which...
Omaha, NEomahadailyrecord.com

CITY OF OMAHA PUBLIC NOTICES 7/5/21

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Omaha, Nebraska, will hold public hearings on July 13, 2021, at 2:00 PM in Legislative Chambers, 1819 Farnam Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68183. The purpose of these hearings is to consider approval of:. Class “C” Liquor License for PB...
Presque Isle County, MIAlpena News

Local judge tapped by state

ROGERS CITY — An Up North judge will represent northern Michigan as part of a newly developed body tasked with coordinating the efforts of the state’s 200-plus courts. Judge Aaron Gauthier, of Presque Isle County’s 53rd Circuit Court, was tapped to serve on the Michigan Judicial Council, the state’s high court announced late last month.
Congress & CourtsPride Source

Michigan Supreme Court to Decide on Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Case

When current Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack campaigned for reelection last year, she said she wouldn’t consider it a win unless newcomer Elizabeth Welch won, too. The double victory meant that the court would have a 4-3 Democratic majority for the first time in years. Now, the Court is exciting LGBTQ+ folks across the state after announcing last week that it would bypass the appellate court and hear an appeal of Rouch World LLC v. Department of Civil Rights, a case that could amend the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy