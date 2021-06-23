Iowa High Court Stops Lawsuit Over Farm Runoff Pollution

The Supreme Court just wrapped up its most recent term, and among the many cases decided, we wanted to focus on one that involves the rights of Native American tribes. In the United States v. Cooley, the court ruled that tribal police officers have the right to temporarily detain and search non-Native Americans. The decision reaffirms the rights of tribes in pursuing criminal charges against non-natives. And the ruling could have huge implications for tracking and prosecuting violent crimes on reservations - in particular, crimes against indigenous women, who face high rates of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Here to talk about the decision and what it could mean for how these crimes are prosecuted on tribal lands is Mary Kathryn Nagle. She's a partner at Pipestem & Nagle, a law firm that specializes in tribal sovereignty of native nations and people, and she's written extensively on these issues. Welcome.