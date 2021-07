As a long-time college administrator, high school counselor, and tenured professor, I have advised many students and families on how to identify what college would work best for them. Researching colleges, especially if you are unfamiliar with the intricacies of higher education, can be a very intimidating task. There are thousands of colleges in all shapes and forms vying to get your business all stating to be the best in what they do – educating students. The key is finding the right fit.