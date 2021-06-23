Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, OH

Hudson woman wrote essay about grace before her death in Grand Canyon

mytownneo.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Meder's life was rooted in the church and faith, and her views on grace were published the day before she died of apparent heat injury on Sunday. Meder, an active member of St. Mary Parish in Hudson, taught religion and was an assistant teacher at the parish school in addition to serving in the wedding coordinators ministry, according to her profile on the parish website. Her profile states that after graduating from Notre Dame College with a bachelor's degree in communications, she had previously served as a program coordinator for the office of evangelization with the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

www.mytownneo.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Hudson, OH
Society
City
Marathon, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon#Gannett#Park Rangers#St Mary Parish#Notre Dame College#The National Park Service#Catholic Stand#Towpath Marathon#Eucharist#Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently...