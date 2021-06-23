Better Plant Launches 7 New Jusu Cold-Pressed Juices
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has added five 355mL cold-pressed juices and two 60mL juice shots under the Jusu brand. With this new product launch, Jusu now has a total of 14 cold-pressed juices based on proprietary blends available for sale.www.streetinsider.com