Workers at Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation in Lancaster city intend to strike in July
Workers at Rose City Nursing & Rehabilitation intend to strike and will picket at the Lancaster city nursing home in July, according to a union delegate at the facility. Rose City staff that are members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania voted Monday to authorize a 10-day strike notice, which means that “at any time, workers can let their employer know they intend to strike,” an SEIU spokeswoman said Tuesday. “Legally, health care workers must give 10-day notice before striking.”lancasteronline.com