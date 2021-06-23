Cancel
Metal Mining

Ridgestone Assays up to 3.5% Copper at El Cobre Drill Target on Wholly-Owned Rebeico Project

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Ridgestone Mining Inc. (TSXV: RMI) (OTCQB: RIGMF) (FSE: 4U5) ("Ridgestone" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assays results from the recently completed mapping and routine sampling program at its wholly-owned Rebeico copper-gold project in Sonora State, Mexico. The program, which was comprised of geologic mapping, prospecting and sampling, was completed in May 2021. The program focused on an area around the past producing El Cobre copper mine as well as an approximately 5.25 square-kilometre area within the Rebeico concessions.

www.streetinsider.com
