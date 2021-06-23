Pima County Board OKs county budget, funds pre-K education, fixes roads and lowers tax rate
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA – The Pima County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, in a series of votes, adopted the fiscal year 2022 budget, which reduces the overall County property tax rate while also funding early childhood education, the repair of more than 300 miles of roads, body cameras for Sheriff’s deputies, and funds dozens of community agencies and organizations that provide vital and essential services to County residents.realestatedaily-news.com