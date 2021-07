Reaching the end of my first year at Cambridge, and currently being in isolation with far too much free time, has given me a chance to reflect on the past year. Spending Lent at home, never attending an in-person lecture and not knowing what my department building actually looks like undoubtedly makes this year a strange one. But despite this, I know that gaining some independence, and all the classic cliches that come with starting Uni, have helped me develop and change in the short space of 10 months.