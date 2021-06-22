Delta Air Lines To Hire 1,000 More Pilots By Summer 2022

Delta Air Lines aggressively retired aircraft in 2020. The airline withdrew over 200 aircraft from its fleet as it managed the near-term impact of the pandemic. Now, with traffic coming back, Delta is trying to backfill those retired aircraft. So far, it appears the airline is turning to the used market as airlines offload jets they no longer need or would like to pay for. If they are coming at attractive rates, which they most likely are, it could be a winning decision for Delta in the long run.