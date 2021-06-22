Delta Air Lines To Hire 1,000 More Pilots By Summer 2022

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 52 seconds. CAE, a global leader in aviation training, and Volocopter, a leading pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), have announced the signing of a strategic partnership, subject to definitive agreement, to develop, certify, and deploy an innovative pilot training program for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) operations. A first in the industry, this eVTOL pilot training program will develop the pilot workforce of the future and ensure safe introduction of eVTOL operations globally by leveraging CAE’s advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), as well as data analytics and Volocopter’s leading understanding of requirements for integration into the UAM ecosystem.