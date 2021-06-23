Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Johnny Marr on chances of Modest Mouse return

By Celebretainment
thesalemnewsonline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Marr has described Modest Mouse has "the best time of my life". The Smiths legend has responded to the chances of him reuniting with the band - with whom he recorded 2007's 'We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank' - having spent two years in the lineup between 2006 and 2008.

www.thesalemnewsonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Isaac Brock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modest Mouse#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicPaste Magazine

Modest Mouse Wrestle with Technology on The Golden Casket

Isaac Brock has always been something of a doomsayer. The Modest Mouse leader has spent his career chronicling dissolution, ranging from environmental and cultural to personal, and his acerbic tone and the band’s catchy-abrasive musical arrangements have been a distinctive feature on the indie music landscape since the mid-’90s. This...
MusicPosted by
Variety

Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock Talks New Album, Acid Trips, Cell Phone Tracking and Dad-Rock

Since its improbable 2004 mainstream breakthrough via the single “Float On” and the accompanying album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News,” Modest Mouse has released just two other full-lengths in the ensuing 17 years. During that time, the Isaac Brock-led outfit has further established itself as a compelling, no-two-shows-the-same live act and something of a standard-bearer for the legion of critically acclaimed rock bands who jumped from indies to major labels in the early 2000s without sacrificing creative control.
Musicriffmagazine.com

Modest Mouse’s ‘The Golden Casket’ is more cheery than it sounds

It’s expected a band’s sound will change over time and Modest Mouse is no exception, releasing nine records since 1996. Its newest, The Golden Casket, offers a dramatic change in tone. Lead singer and songwriter Isaac Brock varies his lyrical topics from racist cowboys to Charles Bukowski or an indifferent God, but sticks to more pessimistic matter (“Float On” not withstanding). On the latest, he offers gratitude and hope for mankind. Needless to say, it’s out character, but everyone changes. The “golden casket” here may be the resting place of a rock and roll lifestyle well-lived.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

M.I.A., Modest Mouse, the Shins, Interpol to Headline 2022 Just Like Heaven Fest

M.I.A., Modest Mouse, the Shins and Interpol will serve as headliners at the second annual Just Like Heaven festival, heading to the Los Angeles area on May 21st, 2022. Just as sister festival Cruel World focuses on the artists from the Eighties’ New Wave era, Just Like Heaven’s lineup brings together early 2000s (and still) indie powerhouses together on one stage at Pasadena’s Brookside at the Rose Bowl.
MusicNME

Modest Mouse on their most hopeful album yet: “I found optimism – because I needed it”

Isaac Brock is in full paranoid rockstar mode. The Modest Mouse frontman, video calling NME from an AirBnb in Topanga Canyon, where he’s working on new material with producer Jacknife Lee, has a pair of huge headphones plonked on his bedhead (it’s 11am in California) and, before explaining why, deadpans: “This section we’ll call ‘tinfoil hat’. Welcome to The Tinfoil Hat….”
MusicAlternative Press

Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock shares more on their first record in six years

It takes a minute for me to be connected with Isaac Brock, lead singer and songwriter for revered indie-rock band Modest Mouse. Once we’re paired, he quickly gets something out: “I’m talking to you through these sunglasses, which are also headphones. They don’t work great as sunglasses, and they don’t work great as headphones, which I guess makes them great for me.” This sums up not only the personality and character of Brock but also the band’s musical output: meeting in the middle of the good and bad. From the titles of their records (e.g.: The Lonesome Crowded West, Good News For People Who Love Bad News) to the sometimes chaotic instrumentation that leads into more soft-spoken lyrics, Modest Mouse are about the middle ground.
MusicStereogum

Watch Modest Mouse Play “We Are Between” Live For The First Time On Fallon

Modest Mouse were always a hit-or-miss live act, but judging by the performance that the band gave on The Tonight Show last night, it sure looks like they’ve got their shit together. That’s good news, whether or not it’s for people who love bad news. Modest Mouse have a lot of live shows coming up, and they seem intent on giving people their money’s worth.
MusicNewsTimes

Modest Mouse Give Rousing Performance of 'We Are Between' on 'Fallon'

Modest Mouse appeared on The Tonight Show to perform recent single “We Are Between,” off the band’s upcoming seventh album The Golden Casket. In the clip, the band plays the track in a plant-filled space that has the vibe of a hip hotel lobby. Frontman Isaac Brock and his fellow musicians offer a gritty, energized take on the raucous song.
Rock MusicA.V. Club

Modest Mouse's new record The Golden Casket explores new, festival-worthy territory

Modest Mouse is an indie giant—the band knows that when you finally get to see them again, it’ll be in a massive venue, or maybe even a music festival. And thankfully, its first album in six years, The Golden Casket, is concerned primarily with fun, lending itself exactly to that kind of concert-going experience. What else could you expect from a record that opens with a song called “Fuck Your Acid Trip”? (And yes, the song does actually sound like an acid trip.)
MusicVulture

The Best and Most Evolved of Modest Mouse, According to Isaac Brock

Isaac Brock is trying to remember his band’s old songs. It’s been 25 years since Modest Mouse released its first album, 1996’s This Is a Long Drive for Someone With Nothing to Think About, and closer to 30 since the Washington band has existed. The front man isn’t used to thinking about their back catalogue, he’s used to playing it during concerts; just because he hasn’t gotten to do the latter over the past year doesn’t make him any keener on the former. He scrolls through his catalogue as we speak, seeing which song titles can jog his memory. At one point, I mention that “Dramamine” was the first track on Modest Mouse’s debut album. “Was it?” he replies. “Well, I’ll be goddamned, it sure was!”
Musicwunc.org

The Ophelias (Feat. Julien Baker), 'Neil Young On High'

You ever lose a beloved artist to a breakup? A musician so tied to someone and some time past that even an innocuous song sends you spiraling? "Neil Young On High" takes that experience and picks apart those broken-heart pieces, rendered in small memories. The indie-pop quartet dresses the song with an intricate latticework of noodly guitar and bass, yearning violin and crisp drumming. Julien Baker, a singer who knows a thing or two about pulling every thread of emotion with utmost craft, not only adds harmonies but depth to Spencer Peppet's sinuous ache.
Portland, ORWWEEK

Enjoy This Story About the Time Modest Mouse Frontman Isaac Brock Got Super High and Wound up on the Jumbotron at a Blazers Game

“And then there was this Costanza moment, where I had just gotten some hot dog or something, and I couldn’t figure out how to eat this fucking thing.”. Modest Mouse’s Isaac Brock has been doing an uncharacteristic amount of interviews lately promoting The Golden Casket, his band’s first album in six years. Some have been borderline troubling. Others—namely, the ones that avoid getting into deep-cut conspiracy theories—manage to be pretty fun, in that genially cantankerous Isaac Brock way.
MusicNME

Julien Baker joins The Ophelias on new single ‘Neil Young On High’

Julien Baker has joined Ohio-based rock band The Ophelias on a new song – watch the video for ‘Neil Young On High’ below. The track is the first preview of the band’s new album ‘Crocus’, set for release on September 24 via Joyful Noise. Explaining the origins of the collaboration,...
Musicbleedingcool.com

Funko Music Reveals – Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Elvis, BTS, and More

Funko finished off their Popapalooza event with an Encore as they revealed a great assortment of new Music themed Pop Vinyls. We have covered some of the previous Funko Popapalooza reveals already with some sweet new additions with John Lennon, Boyz II Men, Green Day, new Pop Albums, and more. Fans can check out the previous set of Popapalooza reveals right here with pre-orders live for each right here. On the final day of the new event, Funko did not slow down their set of unveiling either with some new Pop music bundle sets featuring BTS and Pearl Jam. Fans will not have to wait to collect all of their favorite band members as they can grab them up with one purchase. Other reveals include new TLC Pops, Jimi Hendrix, Iron Maiden, and more. The final day of announcements included:
Pasadena, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Just Like Heaven 2022 lineup (Interpol, Modest Mouse, The Shins, M.I.A., more)

Coachella organizers Goldenvoice launched Just Like Heaven, a single-day California festival with a lineup that could've come out of someone's mid to late 2000s iTunes playlist during indie rock's popularity boom, in 2019, and they've announced that they're bringing it back in 2022. For its second edition, the festival moves from Long Beach to Pasadena, CA, where it happens on Saturday, May 21 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl. Tickets go on presale Thursday, June 24 at 10 AM PT, with the general sale beginning Friday, June 25 at 10 AM PT.
MusicKTLO

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett debuts “Wingbeats,” lead single from upcoming studio album

Ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has released the first single from his forthcoming studio album, Surrender of Silence, which is due out on September 10. The track, “Wingbeats,” combines African rhythms and musical elements with melodic pop and prog-rock influences. The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a companion music video has premiered on YouTube.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne and Iron Maiden Among New Funko Figures

Funko has announced the latest additions to their popular line of figurine collectibles. Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie will be featured in two new Funkos, reflecting two of the band’s classic albums. The Somewhere in Time figure captures Eddie in futuristic headgear and holding a ray-gun, much like the cover of the 1986 LP. A limited edition chase variant – randomly inserted into select boxes – will include an outfit change to the mascot. Meanwhile, the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Funko will showcase Eddie with a skeletal base and holding a heart, once again reflecting the album’s artwork.
MusicWUKY

Rock & Roots REWIND: Week of June 28th 2021

This week: Rock & Roots featured new music from Milky Chance (Colorado), Andrea Von Kampen (Water Flowing Downward), Danielia Cotton (Good Day), Tia Carroll (Ain't Nobody Woprkin), Natalie Hemby (Heroes), The Wallflowers (Maybe Your Heart's Not In It No More), & Heartless Bastards (How Low)!. Monday evening on Joe's Blues...