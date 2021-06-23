Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby to star in Suddenly

By Celebretainment
thesalemnewsonline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby are to lead the cast of the survival thriller 'Suddenly'. The pair are attached to star in the movie that will be written and directed by acclaimed screenwriter Thomas Bidegain. The movie is based on Isabelle Autissier's French novel 'Soudain Seuls' and follows a couple...

www.thesalemnewsonline.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Isabelle Autissier
Person
Vanessa Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French#Studiocanal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Industry News: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rob Delaney, Glenn Close and More!

JAKE GYLLENHAAL & VANESSA KIRBY SIGN ON FOR SUDDENLY: Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby have signed on to star in Suddenly, a hot commodity at Cannes. The film is based on Isabelle Autissier‘s French-language novel Soudain Seuls. Writer-director Thomas Bidegain commented: “With Suddenly, I wanted to analyse the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifices of the modern world, when facing life and death situations in a wondrous but hostile environment. Jake and Vanessa are a dream pairing who elevate the film to an entirely new dimension and are dream partners for making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal.”
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Kirby Stars In “The Father” Follow-Up “Son”

Vanessa Kirby (“Hobbs & Shaw,” “Pieces of a Woman”) will play the wife of Hugh Jackman’s Peter in filmmaker Florian Zeller’s “The Father” follow-up film “The Son”. The pair play a couple with a new baby whose life is thrown into disarray when Peter’s ex-wife (Laura Dern) turns up with...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Vanessa Kirby Joins Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern in Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Vanessa Kirby has joined the cast of “The Son,” Florian Zeller’s follow up to his Oscar-winning feature debut “The Father,” Variety has learned. Kirby, who was Oscar-nominated for “Pieces of a Woman,” will star in the film opposite Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman. As with “The Father,” “The Son” was adapted by Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“Dangerous Liaisons”), from Zeller’s critically acclaimed stage play. Zeller and Hampton just won the best adapted screenplay Oscar.
themanual.com

The 10 Best Jake Gyllenhaal Movies, Ranked

An arguably underrated and multi-talented force in the film industry, Jake Gyllenhaal has been gracing our screens for just over 30 years now. As with many others in the industry, it helps to know somebody or be a bit more attractive than others to get where you want to go, and he has both. Father was a director and Mother was a producer/screenwriter, which helps a lot, but Jake has successfully taken that stepping stone and created his own next steps to stardom. Accepting vastly differing roles over the many years of his career, he has starred in some of the more shocking dramas of the new age of cinema. That wasn’t always a reach for him though, in one of his earliest films, Donnie Darko, Gyllenhaal got a chance to stretch his legs in a new genre and he hasn’t looked back since.
Movieswfav951.com

Industry News: Vanessa Kirby, Harry Connick Jr., The Calm Beyond

VANESSA KIRBY JOINS HUGH JACKMAN IN THE FATHER: Florian Zeller‘s The Father is rounding out its cast. Vanessa Kirby is joining the cast alongside Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern. “Vanessa Kirby is for me a very great actress: intense, inventive and powerful,” said Zeller. “I am especially happy to take her on this cinematic adventure.”
Moviesgamingideology.com

Vanessa Kirby joins The Father successor The Son

Variety announced that Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a woman) was cast alongside Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern in The son, the sequel to director Florian Zeller’s The father which is based on his and Christopher Hampton’s play. The son follows Peter (Jackman) as his busy life with new partner Emma...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Casting: Lemmon, Hudgens, Janai, Williams

Sydney Lemmon (“Helstrom,” “Succession”) is set to play the mother of Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) and wife of Zac Efron’s character in the upcoming new adaptation of Stephen King’s “Firestarter” for Blumhouse/Universal/Weed Road Pictures. The story follows a young girl who develops pyrokinetic abilities and is abducted by a secret...
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Tom Holland Spotted Kissing ‘Spider-Man’ Costar

Tom Holland started his life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016 when the world first saw him as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, the world has been in love with the adorable British actor and his enthusiasm for the roles that he inhabits. Since 2016, Holland has appeared in four more Marvel films and is preparing for the premiere of his fifth — Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is scheduled to be released on December 17.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Cannes International Film Festival has named the five women and four men who will make up its 2021 competition jury. Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho and Tahar Rahim…. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘Best Summer Ever’ Musical to Open ReelAbilities Film Festival (Exclusive) The 13th edition to run from April...
Moviesimdb.com

Vanessa Hudgens, James Marsden, Kimiko Glenn Star in Netflix’s ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’

“High School Musical” star Vanessa Hudgens will lead the voice cast of “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” a Netflix film based on the popular children’s toy line. The animated adventure’s cast will also include Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”) and James Marsden (“Enchanted”), with the two playing Izzy Moonbow and Hitch Trailblazer. Hudgens will put her spin on Sunny Starscout — these ponies have quite the surnames.
Movieswashingtoninformer.com

Bill Duke Stars in ‘No Sudden Move,’ Launches YouNite Network

“He is the head of a gang,” said Bill Duke, a legendary actor (“The Oval,” “Commando,” “Predator”) and director (“Fame,” “Hill Street Blues”), about his new role in the Warner Bros. Picture presentation, “No Sudden Move,” premiering on HBO Max July 1. “He’s competing with other gangs – that’s big...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Megan Fox Wants To Be A Part Of The MCU Or DCEU Franchises

Megan Fox has been acting for more than two decades now. First appearing in Holiday in the Sun, Fox has accomplished a lot in her 20-year career, including starring in the Transformers films, as well as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action movies. But as she enters her third decade...
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Downton, Oscars, Shelter, Jam, Top

Focus Features is delaying the North American release of the “Downton Abbey” sequel from December 22nd to March 18th 2022. The international release is also being moved as a result. That takes it out of the firing line of a second “Sing,” a third “Kingsman” and a fourth “Matrix” film...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.