Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

A triple dose of uplifting baby news | Get Uplifted

WUSA
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — We have triple dose of uplifting stories to share with you. We'll start with a significant first birthday celebration. Richard Scott William Hutchinson recently turned one year old. The fact that he's still alive is a miracle. That's because Richard was born five months prematurely. According to the...

www.wusa9.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getuplifted Wusa9 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Environmentthesource.com

Bighani Energy Founder of Blacktop UniverseCity Spreads A Global Message To Uplift

Bighani “Tsunami” Energy, raised in Cypress Hills Brooklyn, has managed to turn a negative space on social media into positive energy (pun intended). Imagine a space on any social media platform where there’s no criticism, judgment or reason to agonize over one single post. Bigger than that, imagine a world where random people give compliments,show love, encourage and provide a safe space to inspire you to be your best self. Then, allow us to invite you into the The Love Bomb Room™ “Catch These Compliments” hosted by Blacktop UniverseCity on Clubhouse where compliments, love and positive energy drive the conversation from people around the world. The only rules of the house are to celebrate yourself, wins, losses, failures and successes. “It’s for people who want to have a good time and want love. Says Founder of Blacktop UniverseCity and creator of The Love Bomb Room. The Love Bomb Room operates on one simple premise-Kind words go a long way. “We want to celebrate the spirit of people.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Man Frames Housekeeper to Fool His Wife, Karma Punishes Him Hard - Subscriber Story

A man fooled his wife into believing that their housekeeper was stealing from them and got her fired, but everything comes crumbling down when she discovers the truth. They say money is not important for love, but you have to pay attention when one half of the couple has much more than the other. Annalise Thorn had been so happy to find love in Robert after years of searching for “Mr. Right.”
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant. Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
Relationship Advicebocaratontribune.com

Love in the Time of Corona: 5 Helpful Tips for Dating Safely and (Hopefully!) Finding The One

Pandemic dating is tough —but hasn’t dating always been challenging?. Finding a lasting and meaningful romantic relationship with someone special is the ultimate goal for those of us who take dating seriously. But dating, even pre-pandemic, has always been difficult and sometimes fraught because, well, getting to know other people and establishing a solid connection takes time and energy. It’s undoubtedly not great, but it’s not that bad either. For beyond the aggravation is the potential for our unfathomable happiness.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Katie Couric causes a stir with huge family news

Katie Couric revealed some incredibly exciting news on Thursday after answering a question posed by Reese Witherspoon. The journalist commented on Reese's poolside snap after she asked her followers what their weekend plans are. Writing in the comment section, Katie revealed that she is going to be very busy as...
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sha’Carri Richardson Thanks Girlfriend After Win For Choosing Vibrant Hair Color

Sha’Carri Richardson is making strides during Pride Month and making sure to thank her girlfriend along the way. The country’s fastest woman took the time to shout out her girlfriend after qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Richardson donned fiery orange hair while dominating the 100-meter women’s sprint at the Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore. on June 19, Advocate reports.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Kyle and Summer Reunite In Italy? – Michael Mealor And Hunter King’s Stunning Y&R Exits

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers document that Summer Newman’s (Hunter King) unfathomable decision to leave Genoa City, Wisconsin, without telling Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) the truth is primed to be righted. The stunning, double departures of King and Mealor set up a scenario where Kyle can learn the truth and reunite with the love of his life in Milan, Italy.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
rolling out

TikTok twins speak out after their father is gunned down

They say that money is the root of all evil. Tragically, a father of two well know twin sisters lost his life over an alleged financial dispute. Twin sisters, Allie “Nem” Bentley and Sway Bentley, are known for their gangsta raps and TikTok videos. The Mobile, Alabama twins refer to themselves as the “FamOus Twins” since the sisters have gained notoriety because of their videos that have acquired a million followers. Now, the sisters are using their fame for a different reason as they are speaking out about the tragic death of their father, 47-year-old James Walters. In addition, the sisters created a Go Fund Me account to raise burial funds.
CelebrationsPosted by
TheStreet

For The Culture: A Global Message To Uplift Others #CatchTheseCompliments The Love Bomb Room Celebrates 200 Days With The Family Reunion #TLBR200 Event Produced By Blacktop UniverseCity

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 200 days of complimenting strangers & celebrating people is a movement. 200 days with the intention and purpose to uplift people consistently through laughter and music during a global pandemic is monumental. If you walked through Times Square, you might have noticed a...