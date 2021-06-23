A triple dose of uplifting baby news | Get Uplifted

Bighani “Tsunami” Energy, raised in Cypress Hills Brooklyn, has managed to turn a negative space on social media into positive energy (pun intended). Imagine a space on any social media platform where there’s no criticism, judgment or reason to agonize over one single post. Bigger than that, imagine a world where random people give compliments,show love, encourage and provide a safe space to inspire you to be your best self. Then, allow us to invite you into the The Love Bomb Room™ “Catch These Compliments” hosted by Blacktop UniverseCity on Clubhouse where compliments, love and positive energy drive the conversation from people around the world. The only rules of the house are to celebrate yourself, wins, losses, failures and successes. “It’s for people who want to have a good time and want love. Says Founder of Blacktop UniverseCity and creator of The Love Bomb Room. The Love Bomb Room operates on one simple premise-Kind words go a long way. “We want to celebrate the spirit of people.”