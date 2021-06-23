Pima Animal Care names director

“Pima Animal Care Center is the leading large volume municipal shelter in the country,” Dangler said. “I am so pleased to be leading this lifesaving team.”. Dangler came to the shelter in July 2019 as one of three team members chosen for the Maddie’s Fund Executive Leader Fellowship Grant. She has spent 11 years working in animal welfare. Prior to her role at PACC, she was the volunteer manager at Austin Pets Alive!, and she served as a shelter director at PAWS Shelter of Central Texas. During her time at PACC, Dangler came up with innovative ways to help pet owners facing job losses, health crises and potential evictions brought on by the pandemic. Those life-saving strategies helped the shelter maintain a 91 percent Live Release Rate, which counts every animal entering PACC and every animal leaving.